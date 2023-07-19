Hampshire County’s sole grant-funded Summer Academy has officially come to a close and has left kids enrolled in the program with a newfound love for education.
The 16-day academy is not just the average “summer school” experience, students in the program are given the opportunity to explore STEM, travel to places like Black Waterfalls, take enrichment courses, socialize with peers and have hands on experiences.
This year there were three schools participating in the Academy. Romney Middle School had 5th-8th grade students from both Capon Bridge and Romney. Augusta and Romney Elementary both had students from kindergarten through 4th grade enrolled in their program.
This is the program’s third year of operation and the teachers involved showed a renewed sense of passion for teaching.
“A lot of teachers have been hesitant to participate in programs like this because it feels like more work,” said site coordinator Stephanie Buckley. “—but because there isn’t a strict curriculum or quotas to be met it lets teachers have fun with what they love again.”
The program includes an hour of math, an hour of reading, breakfast, lunch, gym class, STEM and enrichment. These STEM and enrichment activities are what really differentiates the program from ordinary summer schools.
Through these activities, students have been able to vaccinate pigs with Isaac Lewis, have created crystals from charcoal, made s’mores on a solar oven, explored osmosis with gummy bears and created forts that would protect an animal from sun exposure using UV beads that detect the sun.
Along with these experiments students have also been able to visit the River House to do some rock painting and listen to music. The kids have also been given a ton of unique eating experiences, with Appalachian-themed food, authentic German food and even the occasional insect.
Though the program has continued to be successful and enriching for all those involved, educators fear the future of the program in the years to come.
“The program is run on a grant, and the grant is running out,” said Buckley. “We really enjoy what we do here and would like for it to continue but, we are worried about how long that will be possible.”
To participate in the program next summer, parents must apply online through a digital questionnaire and complete a follow-up questionnaire at the end of the program. All students who apply will be accepted.
