Hampshire County’s sole grant-funded Summer Academy has officially come to a close and has left kids enrolled in the program with a newfound love for education.

0719 summer school 1.JPG

Susan Carroll teaches RMS students about the Capitol Christmas Tree and crafting ornaments.

The 16-day academy is not just the average “summer school” experience, students in the program are given the opportunity to explore STEM, travel to places like Black Waterfalls, take enrichment courses, socialize with peers and have hands on experiences.

0719 summer school 2.JPG

RMS students make Capitol Christmas ornaments.
0719 summer school 3.JPG

AES student makes invisible ink.
0719 summer school 4.JPG

AES students work on their math activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.