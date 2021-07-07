“Live as free men, but do not use your freedom to cover-up for evil; live as servants of God” [2 Peter 2:16].
We are living in an unprecedented time in the history of our country; politicians and the media, among others, are attempting to rewrite and teach American history that is not based on any actual events that occurred in any place or at any time. This is done because of the “I said so” mentality.
I, for one, am thankful — very thankful — for our Founding Fathers, flaws and all, who gave us the country that we have. I am also grateful for those who have paid the price for those freedoms — many paying the ultimate price. I believe and trust that time will prove those who are tearing down our country from within will be proven false.
Freedom — lasting, honest, complete freedom — is not given to us by founders, politicians, the media or politically based protesting hate groups; this freedom is the gift of God to us, and it comes in the person of Jesus Christ. It comes in a life-transforming relationship with the person of Jesus Christ.
Psalm 119:45 states, “I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought out your precepts.” True freedom is a matter of choice.
I choose to follow Jesus Christ. I choose to surrender my life to Him, and to live His way, according to His standards, not those of the culture which surrounds and hems us in.
While the choice is mine, it does not give me the right to dictate the standard by which I get to live that life. He is my Lord. He is my Master. It is by Him and through Him that I have this life that I live.
Additionally, it is in Him that I live, move and have my being. It is a freedom that this world cannot take away. I, and only I, can forfeit this life and this relationship, but why would I want to? Why would I want to revert to living according to my will and the standards, or the lack thereof, of the world?
There are many people in our world today that live by a line sung by Frank Sinatra, “I did it my way.” While such a mentality may be fun for a time, it will not last, and will not satisfy.
Only a relationship with Jesus will satisfy, give peace and afford eternal life in a place called Heaven, which Jesus Himself spoke of in John 14 — a glorious place where He has gone to prepare a place for us.
I understand that this life of mine is not my own and that I have been bought by a price — the price of His blood shed on the cross for me.
Despite the chaos going on in America today, I choose to follow Jesus Christ, the One who provides true freedom, for that is where my true freedom comes from. I know whose I am and that makes me truly free.
