Last week we took our oldest daughter to tour her college campus. As we were leaving one of the buildings, I looked over at her and said, “You’re going out the wrong door.”
She rebutted, “It says enter here, and I’m entering the outside. Maybe you’re going out the wrong door.”
My husband and I tried to explain that the “exit here” sign was meant for people exiting the building.
However, our daughter pointed out that the “enter here” sign was facing inside the building. She reasoned that the back of the door shouldn’t be marked if it wasn’t intended to be used to enter the outdoors. Then she innocently asked, “Are you sure you were using the right door?”
Well, we were until we heard her argument. Then, we weren’t so confident. I guess it’s all about perspective.
It’s kind of like that age-old question, “Is the glass half empty or half full?” It all depends on how you look at it. Although I have read before, it doesn’t really matter if you see the glass as half empty or half full. The bigger picture is that the glass is refillable. It isn’t static, a one and done. If you don’t like how your glass is filled, there’s always the opportunity to dump it out and try again.
This reminds me of another conversation I had with our daughter this week. As I was bustling around tidying up our home, I went into her bedroom, where I found her lying crossways on her bed, covered in a blanket. She looked up from her phone on the floor and asked, “Why is it so cold in here? Are you cold?”
Now, this might be an example of something you don’t want to ask your mom while she’s busy cleaning and you’re lounging on your bed in the middle of the afternoon. I answered, “No, I’m not cold, but I’m up and moving. I’m not lying across my bed with my head a few inches away from the air conditioner vent.”
She refuted she couldn’t help where her bed was located. I pointed out, “Maybe not, but you can certainly help where your body is located.”
I thought of another age-old expression, “You’re not a tree. If you don’t like where you are, move.” There’s little reason to stay in a cold, uncomfortable environment, or situation, when you have the power to get up and change it. Much like the liquid in a glass, no matter your perspective, there’s something to be said for being fluid.
As our family continues to prepare for the great big change coming our way in a few weeks, I am reminded raising Savages isn’t a static endeavor. We are constantly shifting our perspectives. It’s like when we had to choose which door to use last week. My husband and I are faced with the reality that, in many ways, we will be “exiting here” while our 18-year-old bounds confidently into her wide-open future through the “enter here” door.
