I like a bargain.
Maybe the only thing I like saying more than “it has pockets” when someone compliments a new dress is “it was on sale.”
I love getting a good deal.
Last week, I filled up our car for just over $2.00 a gallon. I had saved up my bonus points for just the right moment when I was both near the grocery store gas pumps and our gas-guzzling SUV’s low-fuel light came on.
I immediately called my sister-in-law in Northern Virginia, where gas is well over $3.00 a gallon, to brag. She was envious.
I also love to shop at our local consignment store. With at least 3 Savages in a growth spurt, exchanging our kids’ outgrown clothing for a discount on larger sizes has been a lifesaver.
To be fair, unlike our 2 youngest Savages, who are sprouting up at record paces, my husband’s and my growth spurts seem to have us sprouting out. As such, I’ve been holding onto most of my smaller sizes, hoping my growth spurt will one day reverse itself.
Thus, I find great joy in paying for a full bag of new, bigger springtime work tops, primarily with earned store credit.
Recently, we’ve also been having a good bit of conversation with our oldest daughter about the cost of college. Both schools she applied to offer her comparable academic scholarship packages.
The question then became, “is the out-of-state university worth the extra tuition costs?” It was a tough decision, but our daughter, like me, loves a good bargain.
I’m not going to lie; I’m reveling in the fact that after 25 years, my Virginia Tech loving husband is finally going to start donning some blue and gold. I can’t wait to see him smiling in a flying WV shirt and hat.
It’s the least he can do for his little girl considering all the money she decided to save him.
I’m sure my dad is smiling down on that one. He often said the only thing wrong with my husband was his choice in college football teams.
Speaking of college sports and admissions, over the weekend, we watched the Netflix documentary, “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.” It’s crazy what lengths billionaires were willing to go to get their children into their preferred universities.
Our daughter joked, “See, if you loved me, you’d pay someone to photoshop a picture of me playing an obscure sport so I could go to Harvard.”
She suggested she could go out in the yard and hold a Frisbee for a Frisbee golf scholarship or dig out some Christmas ribbon from our bin in the basement to make the ribbon dancing team.
I reminded her she’s actually a 2-sport varsity athlete. I teased we could send in a picture of her in her soccer uniform along with a check from selling our house so she could go to Yale.
Their girls’ soccer coach got busted for taking money for students who never once stepped onto a soccer pitch. Although, in the end, he got more than he bargained for.
