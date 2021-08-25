Summer is winding down rapidly; we will be seeing the big yellow school buses on the highway once again. We are starting the fall term with in-school classes. We might have difficulty adapting to the restoration of in school classes and activities.
The descendants of S. R. Mowrey met on Aug. 14, 2021, to renew family ties and enjoy a meal together once again. Thirty-eight family members gathered to celebrate this family tradition and share a meal at the Capon Valley Ruritan Building in Yellow Spring. Births and deaths have occurred since our last meeting in 2019. We updated the family notebooks and reminisced about the past. Plans were made to meet again next year. Nancy Wolfe is the sole survivor of the S.R. Mowrey children. There were 14 children in that family, so we have many cousins and relatives.
The Raincrow outdoor concert held at the Capon Bridge Library last Sunday was very well attended and quite a success. Bobby and Genny Lovett were honored and sadly missed. The community will never forget them and their contributions to their community. We all enjoyed the music from our teenage years and briefly we were young again.
Pauline Stine Anderson of Capon Springs passed away on Aug. 8. Pauline was a well-loved member of the Capon Springs community and lived near the hotel where she worked for many years. She and her sister, Helen, attended Capon Bridge High School. Hampshire High School opened when Pauline was a senior. She was closer to Wardensville and spent her senior year there, graduating from that school instead.
The Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge will meet for the annual picnic on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. The featured speaker will be Gerald Bisset of the Gideons. Come and break bread with us along the Capon River at the Ruritan Community Park.
My Chocolate Soldier is looking beautiful and is beginning to bloom. I also have a Crown of Thorns plant and it is blooming too. I wish you could see them.
A strange little creature has been visiting the flowers at my door. It is a hummingbird moth. It looks like a cross between a hummingbird and a bee. It has a rapid wing beat, 70 beats per second, and can fly 12 miles per hour. It has large menacing eyes and no beak. It has a long tongue-like proboscis to reach deep into flowers for nectar. It can be found in Europe, Asia and Africa as well as North America. Observe your flowers carefully, you may spot this strange little creature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.