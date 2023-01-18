Brenda Hiett

Death has visited our community again. Ronald “Manny” Walker of this area passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, from cancer. He was born on Aug. 4, 1963. He was a familiar sight around the community spending time with his family and friends.  

Barbara Seldon of High View passed away on Jan. 4, 2023. She served as the High View postmaster for many years and was well known in the community. If you needed repairs or a piece of farm equipment, the number to call was High View Sales and Service. She was a client and friend for many years. We always had many things to talk about, our children, the books we were reading and comparing notes on our flowers and gardening projects. She was a vital, active person and is sadly missed by family and friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.