Death has visited our community again. Ronald “Manny” Walker of this area passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, from cancer. He was born on Aug. 4, 1963. He was a familiar sight around the community spending time with his family and friends.
Barbara Seldon of High View passed away on Jan. 4, 2023. She served as the High View postmaster for many years and was well known in the community. If you needed repairs or a piece of farm equipment, the number to call was High View Sales and Service. She was a client and friend for many years. We always had many things to talk about, our children, the books we were reading and comparing notes on our flowers and gardening projects. She was a vital, active person and is sadly missed by family and friends.
Rebecca Smith of Wardensville died on Jan. 7, 2023. Becky had been fighting cancer for a long time. She was buried at the Timber Ridge Church and Cemetery at High View. Our sympathies are extended to the families and friends of these beloved people.
Donald Wolford, who was hospitalized several weeks ago with chest pains, is scheduled for upcoming surgery on March 2, 2023. We are praying for a successful outcome from the surgery and a return to good health. Please keep him in your prayers.
These short daylight hours and long dark evenings are typical for January, and I hope they go by quickly. I remember when we would pass the evenings playing cards with our siblings. Rook was a favored game, along with Setback, Rummy and Crazy eight. We only played board games like Monopoly on the weekends when we had time for long games.
My Mother’s favorite occupation during those long evenings was to read the Burpee’s Seed Catalog from cover to cover. She spent hours poring over those pages and planning her garden for the coming spring. She placed her order for the seeds in late January, making sure they arrived before planting time. Her garden furnished all our vegetables and fruits. We were always taking a turn at weeding, and if discipline was needed, we were sent out to pick Potato bugs off her growing plants. The captured insects were placed in a glass jar with a tight lid and disposed of. If you have news to share, send it to caponchapelbrenda@gmail.com.
