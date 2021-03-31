The bright golden blooms of coltsfoot are springing up along the back roads in profusion. This early bloomer is like the redbud; it blooms first and then comes out into full leaf. The leaves and flowers are used medicinally to treat respiratory ailments. A small amount of tincture made from dried leaves and flowers is used in cough syrup recipes. Others inhale the smoke of the flowers, which is reputed to be helpful in treating asthma, bronchitis and persistent coughs. Other early spring plants also come to mind, especially sassafras tea, which is good for anything that ails you at this time of year.
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church met on Palm Sunday for an afternoon service. Our membership is small but we have met in person since June of 2020 for services. We observe the precautions and almost all attendees have had their Covid shots. We will be holding a Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. The devotions will be held both in and outside the church. Please follow the guidelines for masks and social distancing if you plan to attend.
Central United Methodist Church will hold an in sanctuary service at 9:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. What a wonderful re-opening service it will be. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services will also be held via Zoom.
Plan to attend some of these events and help us celebrate our risen Lord.
Our Hampshire County Emergency 911 service impressed me with their service last week. I do not sleep well, and will often play solitaire on my phone in the middle of the night until I start to yawn. I was doing this when my game froze up. Turning the phone off and then waiting a few moments, then turning it back on usually fixes the problem. I did not have my eyeglasses on and accidentally hit the 911 button. I shut it off but received a call back immediately. I gave my name and phone number, assured them it had been an accident and I was fine – just embarrassed at my mistake. I had just hung up when my son informed me of the arrival of the Sheriff’s Department. It seems they came to check to be sure that everything was ok. I want to apologize again; it is very comforting to know the county law officers have your back. My son has suggested putting a hold on my phone after 8 p.m. Technology can be challenging to older folks and we hope our mistakes are forgiven. Playing solitaire is much more fun than counting sheep! o
