I loved the taste of spring we enjoyed last week, and I am hoping for more. On March 2, I saw my 1st robin of the season. She was hopping along with her head cocked to the side, listening for the sound of a potential food source. It was about 7 a.m. and I was on my way to the paper box. We spoke and I let her know how happy I was to see her. Since then, I have seen a few more of them. The red-winged blackbirds are also back on the scene and very visible at the bird feeders. My spirits lift when I hear their melodious calls. I will be looking for the hummingbirds in mid-April and hanging out at their feeders.
Happy birthday wishes to my neighbor on Monroe Lane, Donald Wolford. He celebrated his 81st birthday this year and I wish him many more. Don has lots of family and friends and has always been very active in the community, helping with many church, fire company and Ruritan projects. Thank you for your love of the community, Don.
Death has claimed another lifetime resident of Capon Bridge. Lester “Popeye” Sirbaugh passed away at his home near Capon Bridge on March 7. He was the son of Clifton and Wreatha Sirbaugh and grew up in the area and attended Capon Bridge High School. We rode the same school bus. One bus, driven by Melvin Spaid, picked up all the students from Capon Springs, Yellow Spring, LeHew, High View, and down Christian Church Road. He delivered them safely every day. Popeye retired from Fleetwood Enterprises in Winchester after 29 years. He and his wife, Judy, owned the Kettle Stop Ice Cream Shop near the state line.
Sympathy is extended to his wife, Judy and his 2 girls, Carol and Bonnie.
I have completed my 2nd Covid shot and feel safer everywhere I go. I am looking forward to the resumption of community activities and church. I believe our book club will meet for the 1st time in months. March will be a month of new beginnings for many of us. With the Lenten season in full sway, it is a time to remember the promise of eternal life with our Savior.
For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus, our Lord. Romans 6: 23. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.