Revival wrapping up at Malick
A 6-nights revival that began Monday runs through this Saturday, July 17, at the Malick Church, 175 Hoy Road, north of Augusta.
Services begin at 7 p.m. nightly and include special music.
For more information, call 304-359-0652.
Westernport Baptist installs carillon
The belfry chamber high in the steeple of the brown brick First Baptist Church of Westernport had been silent since the original rusted cast iron bell broke long ago and fell from its cradle.
Now, an anonymous donor has provided the church funding to install a digital carillon, replicating the sound of English cast bronze bells.
First Baptist Church of Westernport holds Sunday worship services at 11 a.m..
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland at 11:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 14, at the Cumberland Country Club. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
