BERKELEY SPRINGS — The Friends of the Cacapon River is sponsoring the 1st annual Cacapon River Environmental Short Film Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The series of environment-related films will be shown at the historic Star Theater in Berkeley Springs.
The Cacapon River Film Festival will celebrate the beauty of our rivers, explore the challenges facing our watersheds, and entertain, inform and inspire our community.
The festival will feature 7 short films from award-winning documentaries such as “Potomac: The River Runs Through Us” to “Home Waters” that feature voices from volunteer watershed groups. There will also be a few humorous YouTube videos. The full schedule is available online at cacaponriver.org.
The short films highlight the environmental benefits and issues relevant to the Cacapon and Potomac Rivers and the surrounding forest, farms and communities. The fun and energizing afternoon will also include several river conservation organizations sharing important information on how everyone can help support our rivers. Volunteers will be on hand to talk about ongoing projects and the environment of our watersheds.
The Star Theater is located at 49 North Washington Street in Berkeley Springs. Light refreshments will be provided and the Star Theater snack bar will be open selling beer, wine, sodas, popcorn and candy.
The event is part of the ongoing Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust. The initiative aims to bring attention on water quality issues and engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. Donations are welcome. For more information, go to cacaponriver.org, or email jeffduval@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.