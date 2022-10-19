BERKELEY SPRINGS — The Friends of the Cacapon River is sponsoring the 1st annual Cacapon River Environmental Short Film Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The series of environment-related films will be shown at the historic Star Theater in Berkeley Springs.

The Cacapon River Film Festival will celebrate the beauty of our rivers, explore the challenges facing our watersheds, and entertain, inform and inspire our community. 

