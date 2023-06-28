In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Mid-June is cherry season here in Hampshire County. Did you know cherries are a stone fruit, just like a peach? Stone fruit, or drupes, consist of an outer fleshy layer with a thin skin around it and a pit in the middle. The pit in the middle of a cherry is the single seed contained in the fruit. Cherries start off the stone fruit ripening season and will soon be followed by peaches, plums, and nectarines.

