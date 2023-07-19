I had a sink full of dirty dishes, a puppy wanting his walk, emails to send and a next-day meeting to prepare for when our youngest daughter asked if I wanted to sit with her while she played a video game.
My first inclination was to say, “Not right now. I have a lot to do.” Then, I thought about what she asked.
All the things on my list could wait. I didn’t desperately want to do any of them. However, spending whatever time I can with one of our increasingly independent Savages is something I always want to do.
As our kids age and slowly separate themselves from us, I’ll take whatever time I’m offered. As my husband points out, when we’re sitting next to our middle schooler while she games, there’s a strong possibility she won’t balk at a little snuggling.
Otherwise, she feels much too old for that now. Gone are the days when our laps were the best place for story time or a side snuggle was acceptable during a favorite movie. I miss the Veggie Tales.
These days when Savages emerge from their rooms, remove an Air Pod or ask to sit with us, we make sure we’re available for them.
In full disclosure, I typically have no idea what our kids are even talking about during those moments. I need help understanding the Legend of Zelda. I can’t name more than three Pokémon: Pikachu, Mimikyu, and Eevee (and I Googled the spellings).
I’m clueless about upcoming fashion trends; it has something to do with platform shoes and slips worn as dresses. I never understood the appeal of Dungeons and Dragons.
Other than memorizing how to play “Hey Jude” on a xylophone in high school, I don’t know how to read, let alone play, a complex piece of music. Just the word “macroeconomics” makes my head spin.
Yet, none of that matters. I don’t need to know the ins and outs of any of these things. The only thing I need to know is that they’re important to our children, and our children are important to me. I don’t have to love everything our Savages love. It’s enough that I love them.
I’ve learned our kids aren’t usually seeking my opinion when they share something with me. When they ask us to sit with them or begin explaining something they value, our Savages mostly want us to be present and listen.
They’re asking us to learn, not necessarily about the topic they’re discussing (Thank God), but about them. It’s an invitation into their worlds to see who they’re becoming.
I would never want to close those windows by offering my judgment. My job isn’t to judge. My job is to love.
Too many times, we listen to respond. Too often, we’re so focused on how others live that we forget to notice how we live.
My guess is we all do something someone else would criticize, given the chance.
Wouldn’t it be great if more people didn’t take it? How great would it be if more people only wanted to lovingly and quietly sit with others where they are?
A Good Book taught me that even if I can speak with human eloquence, if I don’t have love, I’m nothing more than a resounding gong or clanging cymbal. Love does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking. It doesn’t keep a record of wrongs.
Thus, when a Savage asked me to sit with her, I simply sat. I did not offer an opinion. I didn’t later take to social media to vague post my opinion or judgment. I watched and listened (and snuck in a snuggle) as my girl tried to advance to the next level.
Did I have other things I needed to do? Yes. Did I entirely understand her mission? No. However, there’s nothing I wanted to do more.
