Summer is in full swing and many gardeners are finding their gardens overflowing with summer squash varieties. It’s hard to imagine a summer without a squash casserole.

Summer squash can develop rapidly and many of us find ourselves with an overabundance of it, wondering what to do with it. It’s hard to keep up, and many of us also end up picking squash when it’s overmature and too large. While larger squash fruits can be grated for baking in breads and other baked items, for best quality, harvest squash when it’s tender and small. Squash that’s allowed to grow too large also becomes seedy and zaps strength from the plant that could be used to grow more fruit. Go over your squash plants every one to two days. Squash grow rapidly in hot weather and they are usually ready to be picked within 4 to 8 days after flowering. The more harvest, the greater the yield.

