Summer is in full swing and many gardeners are finding their gardens overflowing with summer squash varieties. It’s hard to imagine a summer without a squash casserole.
Summer squash can develop rapidly and many of us find ourselves with an overabundance of it, wondering what to do with it. It’s hard to keep up, and many of us also end up picking squash when it’s overmature and too large. While larger squash fruits can be grated for baking in breads and other baked items, for best quality, harvest squash when it’s tender and small. Squash that’s allowed to grow too large also becomes seedy and zaps strength from the plant that could be used to grow more fruit. Go over your squash plants every one to two days. Squash grow rapidly in hot weather and they are usually ready to be picked within 4 to 8 days after flowering. The more harvest, the greater the yield.
Be careful when handling squash, as they can bruise and scratch easily. If not using right away, store summer squash unwashed in plastic bags in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator. Wash the squash before preparation. Use stored squash within two to three days, as the storage life of summer squash is brief.
While summer squash is 95 percent water, making it a low calorie food, it is also lower in nutritional value than winter squash. However, it does offer potassium and Vitamin C. While there is little nutritional variation among summer varieties, the most nutrients are located in the squash peel. It’s best to always keep the peel on the squash when consuming.
This summer try grilling, sautéing, frying or steaming squash. Squash mixes well with onions and can be used interchangeably in most recipes. Try summer squash raw for a low calorie snack. Cut squash into rounds, strips or chunks and eat with a low fat dip or hummus, or even add to salads.
Summer Squash Casserole
- 6 cups raw summer squash, sliced
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 12 saltine crackers, crushed
- 1-ounce package of dry ranch style dressing mix
- 2 cups dry bread stuffing mix
- ½ cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 350. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook squash and onion until tender. Remove from heat and stir in cheese, mayonnaise, eggs, and crackers. Season with ranch mix. Spread squash mixture into a medium baking dish. Mix stuffing and melted butter, and sprinkle over the squash mixture. Bake 20 to 30 minutes until firm and lightly browned. Makes about 12 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Alabama Extension Service
Farmers Market Skillet Bake
- 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4-5 small red potatoes, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 medium summer squash, sliced
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 4 medium sized tomatoes, sliced
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 5 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped, divided
Preheat oven to 375. Prepare onion, garlic and sliced potatoes (about 1/4 inch thick). Heat olive oil over medium heat in a 10 or 12-inch oven safe skillet. Add onion, garlic, and potatoes to pan and stir to coat with oil. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until golden brown and tender. Add 1cup mozzarella cheese.
In a bowl, toss together the squash, zucchini and tomatoes with salt, pepper, and half of the finely chopped basil. Layer squash and tomato slices over the potato and cheese layer. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender and cheese is melted. Remove skillet from oven and top with remaining basil.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Stuffed Zucchini Boats
- 4 medium zucchini
- 1 pound chicken breast
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 egg, beaten
- 3/4 cup marinara sauce
- 1/4 cup bread crumbs
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Olive oil (optional)
Cut zucchini in half lengthwise. Cut a thin slice from the bottom of each with a sharp knife to allow the zucchini to sit flat. Scoop out the pulp, leaving 1/4-inch shells.
(Optional: lightly brush the shells with olive oil.)
Preheat the oven to 350. Cut chicken breast into 1 inch cubes. In a large skillet, cook chicken and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Remove from the heat; stir in the egg, marinara sauce, bread crumbs, garlic powder, black pepper and 1 cup cheese. Spoon about 1/4-cup into each zucchini shell. Place each filled shell onto a non-greased cooking sheet and place into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove boats from oven and sprinkle on the remaining cheese. Bake boats for an additional 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Zucchini Cakes
- 2 cups shredded zucchini
- 2 large eggs
- 1 egg white
- 1/4 cup skim milk
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/3 cup all–purpose flour
- 1/3 cup whole wheat flour
- 2/3 cup corn meal
- 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. dill
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Combine the zucchini, eggs, egg white, milk and olive oil.
Stir until just mixed. Add the remainder of ingredients into zucchini mixture. For added zip, substitute Pepper Jack cheese for the Mozzarella, add 1 Tbsp. chopped jalapeno pepper or 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes.
Stir until moistened.
Spoon the batter onto a lightly greased griddle or large non-stick skillet to form 2 inch cakes.
Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned.
Turn and cook on the other side for 3 to 4 minutes.Serve.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Zucchini Relish
- 10 cups chopped zucchini
- 4 cups onion, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. salt
Combine and let stand overnight. Drain well next day. Rinse with cold water, until it runs clear. Drain well. Place in large kettle and add:
- 1-1/2 cups brown vinegar
- 4 cups sugar
- 3 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 cup green pepper, chopped
- 1 cup red sweet pepper, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. celery seed
- 1 Tbsp. nutmeg
- 1 Tbsp. turmeric
Simmer for 55 minutes. Pack into hot jars and process according to the latest recommendations from the National Center for Home Food Preservation.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Chocolate Zucchini Snack Cake
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
- 1-1/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 oz. semisweet chocolate, melted
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2-1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 2 cup shredded zucchini
- 2 tsp. confectioner’s sugar
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until crumbly, about two minutes. Add eggs; mix well. Beat in the buttermilk, applesauce, chocolate and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; beat into butter mixture just until moistened. Stir in zucchini.
Transfer to a 13- by 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Tip: Place confectioners sugar in a shaker or in a sifter and sprinkle the dessert with sugar.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Zucchini Bread
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup vegetable-oil
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1-1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1-1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 cup raisins (optional)
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Lightly grease and flour a 9-by-5 loaf pan. In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs lightly. Add sugar, oil, zucchini, and vanilla and beat. In a separate bowl, measure dry ingredients and stir to combine. Add nuts and raisins, if desired.
Add dry ingredients to the egg mixture. Stir just until all ingredients are moistened.
Spoon into loaf pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 50 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick in the center. It should come out dry. Allow loaf to cool 5 to 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Serve warm or allow to cool before slicing.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension Service
Zucchini Bars
- 4 eggs
- 1-1/2 cups vegetable oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 cups flour, unsifted
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. salt (if desired)
- 4 Tbsp. cocoa
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 3 cups zucchini, shredded
Beat eggs, oil and sugar for 2 minutes. Add dry ingredients all at once and mix well by hand until smooth. Stir in vanilla, zucchini, and nuts. Pour into greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes. When cool, frost with cream cheese frosting. Store frosted bars in refrigerator.
Recipe Source: University of Alaska Extension Service
Roasted Zucchini
- 1-1⁄4 pounds zucchini, whole
- 2 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1⁄4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. dried oregano
- 1⁄8 tsp. salt
- 1⁄8 tsp. black pepper
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Wash zucchini and cut into 3-inch lengths. Then cut each 3-inch section into 1/2-inch thick sticks.
In a bowl or plastic bag, combine zucchini sticks with oil, garlic powder, oregano, salt, and pepper. Place in a single layer onto a large baking sheet. Be careful to not crowd the pieces of zucchini. Lining the baking sheet with foil or parchment will help with cleanup.
Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until lightly browned but still tender-crisp.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours
Recipe Source: Oregon State Extension Service
Zucchini Pie
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup cooked zucchini, mashed or pureed
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg or mace
- 1/4 tsp. ginger
- 1/4 tsp. salt (if desired)
- 1-3/4 cups scalded milk
Mix all and place in 9-inch unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle nutmeg on top. Bake at 400 for 35 minutes or until knife comes out clean.
Recipe Source: University of Alaska Extension Service
