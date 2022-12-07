WVU Extension has advice for smart shopping this holiday season amid high inflation and economic uncertainty, at a time when consumers are expecting to spend more to get less.
Credit card tips
Be wary of credit cards this year. When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the prime rate also increases. Prime rate is the base rate credit cards use to determine the Annual Percentage Rates (APR) charged on your credit cards. Currently the average interest rate on credit cards is 19%. Some cards are charging upwards of 45%. This rate is charged monthly on any carryover balances. If you must use your credit card, try to pay it off every month by the due date. This way you receive the benefits and rewards without paying any interest.
Make a holiday budget
Create a holiday budget. This is more than just a shopping list. Be sure to include food, party supplies, decorations, tickets to holiday events, and anything else that comes to mind. Examine the list carefully. Decide if there are things or gifts you can skip this year. Compare what you want to purchase with the amount of money you have. Assign a maximum price to everything on your list. Be sure to include yourself. This will help avoid those indulgent splurges.
Best prices and research
Holiday sales started in September this year. Good buys pop up throughout the season. Do your online research to find what is expected to be the best price for special items. When you see it at that price, buy it. Don’t delay. Items in stock could run out on popular items. Spread your spending out over the months left. This also helps with paying off monthly bills. Be sure not to spend extra in December. When you have purchased what you need, don’t spend anymore.
Price matching
Look for price-matching options to save money. Some credit cards offer forms of “price protection.” Once you’ve bought the item, if you find a better price, you can file a price protection claim and have the difference refunded to your card. Many retailers offer price-match guarantees. Smart shoppers can use these offers to save. These programs do come with limitations. Some major holiday retailers don’t offer price matching during peak season. Some only offer price matching at the time of purchase, meaning you need to bring in the better price when go to buy it. Some will only offer price matching within certain geographic locations. If you are willing to put in a little work and do your research to find the best deals, this is a great way to save money.
Ways to save
Shop local to avoid shipping charges and support local business. Are there local artisans or food producers who sell something special you cannot get elsewhere? Consider gathering family recipes, documenting family traditions or organizing videos or photos into a keepsake. Give the gift of time and work on sharing your special skills. Babysit, clean house, organize paperwork, give a cooking lesson or help fix small things around the house. Repurpose old things or search for items secondhand. Be creative and give with your heart more than your wallet.
Cranberry Swirl Pound Cake
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
Preheat the oven to 350. Line a 1 lb. loaf pan (8x4-inches) with parchment paper. You want the parchment paper larger on the 2 longer sides of the pan so that you can easily pull it out when baked. Lining the pan this way will help easily remove the cake out of the pan after baking.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, yogurt, and sugar, and beat with a hand mixer until smooth. Add in oil and vanilla extract and continue to beat until smooth. Gradually add in the dry ingredients and beat until just combined (about 30-60 seconds). Do not over-mix.
Pour half the batter into a parchment-lined or greased loaf pan. Then scoop 2 to 3 dollops of cranberry sauce (half the sauce) and pour the remaining batter on top. Add the remaining cranberry sauce on top in a few dollops. Use a toothpick to give it a few swirls.
Bake for 60-70 minutes, until the edges are browned, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place the pan on a wire rack and allow the loaf to cool in the pan for an hour. Then, remove loaf from the pan and allow it to cool on a wire rack for another hour or 2, until completely cooled.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Slow Cooker Cranberry Pork
- 1 boneless rolled pork loin roast (3 to 4 lbs.), halved
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 can (16 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup cranberry juice
- 1 tsp. ground mustard
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 cup cold water
- Salt to taste
In a Dutch oven, brown roast in oil on all sides over medium-high heat. Transfer to a 5-qt. slow cooker. Combine the cranberry sauce, sugar, cranberry juice, ground mustard, pepper, and cloves; pour over roast. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 160. Remove roast and keep warm.
In a saucepan, combine the cornstarch, water, and salt until smooth; stir in cooking juices. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve with roast. Recipe can be halved for smaller cooker. Yield: 10 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Pudding
- 1 can (15 oz.) solid pack pumpkin
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup buttermilk biscuits baking mix
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp. vanilla whipped cream
Mix together all ingredients except whipped cream. Pour into greased slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours, or until a thermometer reaches 160. Serve in bowls topped with whipped cream.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Frosted Eggnog Cookies
- 3/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup eggnog
- 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- Frosting
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 to 5 Tbsp. eggnog
- 3 cups powdered sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugars with a fork until fluffy. Whisk in the eggs, vanilla and eggnog. Sift in the flour, baking powder and spices and mix until combined. Scoop out the cookie dough by the tablespoon and roll into balls before flattening onto the baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. While the cookies are cooling, prepare the frosting by combining the ingredients in a food processor. Start with 2 tablespoons eggnog and add more as needed until the frosting is thick and creamy. Once the cookies are completely cool, frost generously and top with a sprinkle of nutmeg. Yield: 2 dozen cookies.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Ham and Cheese Pinwheels
- 1 tube (12-oz.) crescent roll dough
- 1/2 lb. deli sliced ham
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 8 oz. sliced Swiss cheese
- 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
Preheat oven to 350. Grease an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, unroll dough and separate the sheet into rectangles. Pinch the perforations to seal. Spread mustard onto each rectangle. Top with sliced ham and cheese. Starting with one short side, roll up each rectangle. Pinch edges to seal. Cut each roll into 5 to 6 slices. Place cut side up in baking pan. In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic powder and parsley. Brush over pinwheels, then sprinkle poppy seeds on top. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the rolls are golden.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Holiday Honeycrisp Salad
- 1/2 cup light vegetable oil such as sunflower or safflower
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 3 medium Honeycrisp apples (about 1 lb.) thinly sliced
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 12 oz. salad greens spring mix, baby spinach, arugula, baby romaine
- 1 cup pecan halves toasted or candied
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
To prepare Apple Cider Vinaigrette, measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice/cider, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a mason jar. Tightly screw on lid and shake vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined. Alternatively, you may briskly whisk the ingredients together in a medium bowl, or blend them in a blender or mini food processor.
Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries, and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of Apple Cider Vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Slow Cooker Caramel Corn
- 1/2 cup butter, cut into tablespoons
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 12 cups plain popped popcorn
- 2 cups mini pretzel twists
- 1 cup mixed nuts
Spray 6-qt. slow cooker with cooking spray. In the bottom of the slow cooker, layer butter, brown sugar and corn syrup. Cover and cook on high heat for 30 minutes. Carefully remove the cooker’s ceramic insert, leaving the cover on, and rotate the insert 180 degrees. Continue to cook on HIGH another 30 minutes or until caramel mixture is bubbling vigorously around edges. Remove cover, turn heat setting to LOW.
Stir in baking soda and vanilla until well blended. The mixture will foam while being stirred. Add popcorn and stir well to coat popcorn making sure to reach bottom and all around the insides to get at all the corn. Continue to cook, uncovered, on LOW setting for 1 hour to 1-1/2 hour, stirring every 15 to 20 minutes until popcorn looks dry and caramel is cooked on. Spread on waxed paper and cool for 15 minutes. Stir in the pretzels and nuts. Store at room temperature in airtight container. Other ideas for the mixture are to add the nuts and pretzels in when the popcorn is put into the cooker.
Also, when things have cooled some, you could add things like mini M&M’s or other small chocolate candies. Play around with it and make it your own recipe. Yield: 14 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
