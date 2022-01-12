I drive an old car.
It groans, it clanks, it heaves its way up and down these country roads, and it, like me, hates the cold.
It rattles louder in cold weather (like me) and takes a long time to warm up (and again, like me).
I was in the Sheetz parking lot one cold day before Christmas, and a man was standing outside the building, watching me, as I pulled my car into the spot.
(I want the record to show that I can’t park correctly WITHOUT an audience, so it was going to be pretty dicey if someone was standing there watching me.)
I clutched my purse, getting ready to go inside and buy some snacks, and he said as I walked past, “When was the last time you checked under your hood?”
Scandalized, I had a few responses that came to mind immediately, namely, “Is that a euphemism for something?” and “When was the last time YOU checked under YOUR hood?!”
(I didn’t actually respond with either, though a snarky retort was on the tip of my tongue before I swallowed it and responded with a nice, “a couple weeks ago. Have a great day!”)
Now, because I’m a very needy daughter with a dad who will always answer my car questions, I of course called him to ask what was going on with the car.
He said that he thought it just made more noise in the cold weather because it has to work harder to get itself moving.
Relatable.
I don’t have the skillset to write about how to prepare your garden for these 5-degree nights we’ve been having, and I don’t have any kids to play in the snow with, so my experience with this cold weather business is really relegated to “Man, I wish I didn’t have to push snow off my car,” and “Where is this draft coming from?”
My line of thinking is this: We’ve had our big snow. One is enough for me. Winter, to me, should just consist of Christmas, New Years and 1 big snow. After that, I’m ready for warmer days.
This is what I was thinking about as I pushed snow off my car on Saturday, with a furrowed brow and cold hands (because even if you wear gloves, snow ALWAYS gets between your glove and your sleeve and gets your hands cold and wet. It’s a conspiracy, I tell you).
Frankly, I was thinking about a lot of things.
“I hope no one drives by and sees me struggling like this.”
“I really should have been using a broom, and not a scraper, because this is a lot of snow.”
“If I called my dad, do we think he’d drive 2 and a half hours to push this snow off my car?”
Winter is just a constant reminder that there ARE worse chores than washing and drying dishes. Scraping the car in 10-degree weather is one of those chores. It’s always good to have a little perspective.
I can feel it in my bones that we’ve got a few more big snows and big freezes left (duh, Emma, it’s winter. Though, meteorologists can be SO wrong all the time and never get crap for it. Again, a conspiracy), but don’t worry, my car and I are girding our loins.
So, if you hear me rattling up the road or creaking around the Review office, just know that I’m thinking about May, June and July. I’m thinking about flowers and sunshine and being able to leave my house without wearing 85 layers.
I know we’ve got a long way to go yet, but I’m hoping spring has a swift arrival.
I’m even willing to settle: let’s just hope for temperatures above 15 degrees, maybe? o
