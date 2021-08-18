Part 1 of series on the new church and revival
We mistakenly think that revival involves a move of the Holy Spirit in which an evangelist comes in, preaches a number of sermons, and sinners get convicted, repent of their sins, accept Christ as their Savior and turn from their wicked ways.
As a result, he or she starts attending church, becomes a good tithe-payer and good church member. That, my friend, is a misconception.
A real, genuine revival may, and most likely will, result in souls being won to Christ, but in truth, revival is a time when lackadaisical Christians arise from their couch of complacency with a renewed effort, energy and enthusiasm in their Christian walk. As a result, churches that experience a real move of God see their parishioners develop a renewed burden for souls as well as a renewed interest in church attendance.
I can remember growing up in the days when churches would schedule 1 or 2 revivals per year to keep the congregants encouraged and built up in the faith.
In the church I attended, revival services were usually scheduled for 1 or 2 weeks, but I remember some services lasting up to 5 or 6 weeks, and people would attend every night, with Monday night being an off night for a break. Services usually culminated in a time of prayer around the altar.
But over the past 40 years things have changed drastically in the religious realm. We have become modern and in doing so we have cast off all similarities of having anything to do with that “old time religion” stuff.
Nowadays if one wants to schedule a series of revival services, they can only do so from Sunday through Wednesday or Wednesday through Sunday. We have to work around ball games and any other event that takes precedence over church.
We can only have a well-known evangelist who can entertain as well as preach, or we must schedule some singing group to prop up the revival services.
I recall in the early 1980s, when the church started going through this metamorphosis, I heard an old-time preacher preach a message and asked the question, “If this new way is God’s way, why are we seeing no outbreaks of revival?”
That question has stuck with me over the past 4 decades. Our nation has not seen any major revival since the Brownsville revival in the mid-to-late ’90s, and then man got his hand in the revival and churches all across the country thought they could have revival if they duplicated Brownsville.
And so churches began incorporating the newest choruses and doing away with song leaders in favor of praise and worship teams. It was popular to be known as a modern church with a platform full of musicians and a “rock star preacher.” Even with all the changes to do it bigger and better, still no outbreak of a major revival.
We added gymnasiums to our church to attract the young and instead of Bible studies and prayer meetings, we implemented game nights with basketball and volleyball games.
Still no outbreak of revival.
We redid our sanctuaries and removed those old fashioned altars from the church to make it more inviting, and yet, still no major outbreak of revival.
I know I shall be challenged on this column and will be considered old fashioned and not keeping up with the times, but I’ve tried many of the gimmicks that have come down the pike.
I’m convinced that for some reason we have decided that Jesus is no longer popular enough to be a drawing card for bringing people to church or to God, so we have sought every reason imaginable to replace Him with something or someone that can get people to church.
Still ...
