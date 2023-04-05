Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Tom was someone who was different, and it was evident early on in his life. Born sometime in the late 1940s, he exhibited behavior significantly different from 85-90% of his peers. A number of people were concerned, including his parents and especially his teachers at the parochial school he attended. The teachers, in particular, were particularly aggressive about curtailing his behaviors, including physical restraints. They perhaps were concerned that he would start grooming his classmates to emulate his behavior pattern. The parochial schoolteachers were particularly concerned as the Bible contained numerous references to the negative aspects of this behavior. The attempts at conversion therapy were not only futile but actually caused a number of other behavioral problems. What was Tom’s sinister behavior pattern that caused so much dismay for his parents, teachers and other authority figures? Yep, you guessed it; back in the day, it wasn’t easy being left-handed. 

Approximately 10-15% of people in the world are left-handed. Handedness is largely genetic in origin. Genes involved in handedness or dominance are designated as D and C. Nearly 100% of people who are “DD” are right-handed, people who are “DC” are mostly right-handed, and about 50% of people who are “CC” are right-handed. Left-handedness has long had negative connotations. Fueling the parochial teachers’ concerns, the Bible has 100 favorable references to right-handedness and about 25 unfavorable references to left-handedness. The Devil himself is reputed to be left-handed. In the Middle Ages, left-handed people were suspected of being witches.

