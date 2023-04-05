Tom was someone who was different, and it was evident early on in his life. Born sometime in the late 1940s, he exhibited behavior significantly different from 85-90% of his peers. A number of people were concerned, including his parents and especially his teachers at the parochial school he attended. The teachers, in particular, were particularly aggressive about curtailing his behaviors, including physical restraints. They perhaps were concerned that he would start grooming his classmates to emulate his behavior pattern. The parochial schoolteachers were particularly concerned as the Bible contained numerous references to the negative aspects of this behavior. The attempts at conversion therapy were not only futile but actually caused a number of other behavioral problems. What was Tom’s sinister behavior pattern that caused so much dismay for his parents, teachers and other authority figures? Yep, you guessed it; back in the day, it wasn’t easy being left-handed.
Approximately 10-15% of people in the world are left-handed. Handedness is largely genetic in origin. Genes involved in handedness or dominance are designated as D and C. Nearly 100% of people who are “DD” are right-handed, people who are “DC” are mostly right-handed, and about 50% of people who are “CC” are right-handed. Left-handedness has long had negative connotations. Fueling the parochial teachers’ concerns, the Bible has 100 favorable references to right-handedness and about 25 unfavorable references to left-handedness. The Devil himself is reputed to be left-handed. In the Middle Ages, left-handed people were suspected of being witches.
Even language has fostered the historical negative connotation of left-sided dominance. The positive term dexterity is derived from the Latin for “right,” while the negative word sinister is from the Latin for “left”. The French word for left is “gauche” (that’s right, I mean correct). Gauche is also an English idiom for awkward or clumsy behavior. In baseball, left-handed pitchers are called southpaws (baseball is said to have been invented by Union Army General Abner Doubleday, so perhaps another negative connotation)
In the medical and scientific realm, at one time, left-handedness was considered to be a birth defect. In the 19th century, psychologists viewed children who favored their left hand as being defiant. In most individuals, handedness is usually developed between 9 and 11 months. This would somewhat contradict the defiance explanation. Over the years, researchers have observed an increased incidence of problems such as stuttering, difficulty in concentration, reading and spelling problems in left-handed children who were forced to become right-handed. More modern research using brain imaging studies has cited a difference in brain development in lefties who are forced to be right-handed compared to lefties who willingly acquired the ability to use the right hand.
There are, of course, numerous accomplished left-handers, and not just in the athletic realm (although you can’t have enough good southpaws on your staff). Among American presidents, Harry Truman, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were left-handed. Demonstrating that handedness is not correlated with political philosophies, conservative presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. and George W. Bush were also lefties. Ronald Reagan? Ambidextrous!
Of course, today, there is a more enlightened view. It is now clear how harmful regarding left-handers as being abnormal was. There has always been a need to avoid negative attribution to those who are different or who live their lives differently but whose different nature has no negative impact on others’ lives.
The writer, who throws right-handed and bats (but infrequently hits) left-handed, practices internal medicine (instead of baseball) in Hampshire County.
