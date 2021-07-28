In the most recent Healthy Hampshire column, I erroneously reported that 37% of U.S. citizens are eligible to donate blood, but that only 10% actually donated. The true status of donation is that only 10% of the eligible 37% of Americans donate blood. So, the real situation is that somewhere between 3 to 4% of Americans donate blood and about 33% of Americans are eligible, but do not donate.
Therefore, about 13 million Americans provide blood products for 330 million U.S. citizens. Those figures explain why there seems to always be a shortage of blood products available for people who need them.
The following are upcoming Red Cross blood drives in our area;
• Hope Christian Church from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12;
• Covenant Baptist Church from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23;
• Old School House in Rio from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27;
• Burlington Fire Hall from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2.
Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org. To speed the process along, on the same site, there is RapidPass, which previews the questions that are posed before blood is donated. By answering the questions online, and printing them out, you can save time and even learn whether or not you are eligible to donate, (rather than find out at the time of your appointment).
Once again, I ask that if you are able to donate blood, please do so. It is the gift of life and there is no substitute for blood. While the percentage of Americans who are fully or partially vaccinated is increasing, a disturbing trend is that the rate of vaccination is slowing down. This is in part due to both vaccine hesitancy and the malignant phenomenon of vaccine hostility.
There is a lot of misinformation (erroneous information that is passed on in good faith) and more ominously, disinformation (clearly known erroneous information that is deliberately spread — aka lying).
The latter has been widespread feature in social media, in large part by anti-vaxxer groups. However, prominent political figures, including members of Congress, have contributed to the confusion. This disinformation campaign is particularly disturbing in the wake of recent evidence that unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk of infection and death from Covid-19.
In the state of Maryland, all of the Covid deaths that occurred in the month of June occurred in unvaccinated individuals. It is also apparent that many states with lower percentages of vaccinated citizens are experiencing higher rates of Covid-19 cases.
What will likely follow is more deaths, as has been the case in past Coronavirus surges. Recently the Republican governor of Utah stated that anti-vaccine messaging is “killing people” and urged Utah residents to get vaccinated.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Jim Justice said, “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem.”
The problem is that large numbers of unvaccinated individuals prevent the acquisition of herd immunity. Unvaccinated individuals are permitting the virus to persist and spread, which in turn will lead to new mutations and new variants, some of which will become increasingly resistant to the vaccines that we currently have.
While there are individuals who cannot be vaccinated, especially if there is a history of severe vaccine reactions in the past, excuses for vaccine hesitancy are frequently misleading or outright fabrications.
There are very few religions that prohibit vaccinations among their followers (Any Dutch Reformed Church parishioners out here in Hampshire County?).
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not contain mercury. Contrary to another bit of misinformation, fetal cell lines that are derived from tissues from abortions are not used to manufacture Coronavirus vaccines. Fetal cell lines have been used only to prove that the vaccines are capable of being incorporated into human cells.
From the website www.health.nd.gov, (the website of the North Dakota Department of Health):”The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found to be ethically uncontroversial by the pro-life policy organization, the Charlotte Lozier Institute.”
Further, the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities, a committee within the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has stated: “Neither Pfizer nor Moderna used an abortion-derived cell line in the development or production of the vaccine. However, such a cell line was used to test the efficacy of both vaccines.”
“Thus, while neither vaccine is completely free from any use of abortion-derived cell lines, in these 2 cases the use is very remote from the initial evil of the abortion…one may receive any of the clinically recommended vaccines in good conscience with the assurance that reception of such vaccines does not involve immoral cooperation in abortion.”
Complications attributed to the vaccine have been well publicized. Information from cdc.gov indicates that the most serious one, called anaphylaxis, occurs in about 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated (.0002-.0005% occurrence). The neurologic condition known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome has occurred in 100 people in the course of 12.8 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines administered.
If you do the math, that’s one case per 128,000 people vaccinated. Most people who develop Guillain-Barre syndrome from vaccines fully recover. These miniscule complication rates stand in contrast to the more than 90% effectiveness of the available vaccines.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the Hampshire Review, the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic, or Valley Health.
