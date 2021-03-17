As the attention of many in our land turn this day to the Celebration of St. Patrick of Ireland, we are reminded that it is not Patrick to whom we look for strength and comfort.
Rather, we look to Jesus, and in particular to Jesus as He hung on the Cross of Jesus. For it is on the Cross that God’s salvific actions are most profoundly evident.
For it is at the Cross that we see the Incarnate God, Jesus, being most loving and influential for those of us who come after Him.
At times of pain and suffering, it seems to be a human trait to turn inward…to hold the pain close, and to pray for healing and quick relief. Humans do not wish to suffer, and when we do, we often close down and don’t think of others.
But it is here in the totality of the 7 Last Words of Christ, that we see Jesus’ nature: both fully Human and Fully God.
Hanging on the Cross, Jesus looks down and sees the human family. He offers many different sayings, but I believe that the most poignant of these are His words: “Here is your son, here is your mother.” (John 19:26 – 27)
For it is in these words that we see that, in the midst of his most painful of moments here on earth – and knowing that his death on the cross is imminent, Jesus stops to consider the other. He considers both his mother and the disciple standing with her.
He wants to make sure that she is taken care of. That she has family. That she is loved and not left alone. For along with pain, abandonment and loneliness are 2 things equally unbearable.
Jesus makes provision for His mother, that she may be comforted in the aftermath of His death. In doing this, we are reminded that Jesus cares for each of us, at all times and in all places. Jesus does not want us to suffer alone.
But in doing this, Jesus is also telling all Followers that we – you and I – are called to take care of one another. We are not Lone Rangers. Rather, we are called by God to share the love and caring with one another.
The world is in pain…especially over the past year of Covid, and while we are not always able to be present with each other, we are able to share one another’s stories and pains.
We can make calls. We can reach out Jesus’ hands of love to those around us and let them know that they are ultimately not alone.
Jesus passes His mother to his Disciple, just as Jesus passes each of us to those nearby, so that we will know the incarnate presence and love of God.
Amen.
