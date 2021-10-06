Blessings abound for 4-legged community
ROMNEY — There was love at the end of every leash in Romney Sunday, as 9 dogs and 1 cat were brought together for a “blessing of the animals.”
The 2 p.m. service was held outdoors, behind St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney, and 10 creatures (great and small) gathered to receive their blessings. Father Steve Haptonstahl made his way from critter to critter, blessing them and their human companions, calling each pet by name and placing a hand on their heads.
The Honeybee Community Choir led attendees in song, with several hymns and tunes celebrating the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, whose official feast day was Monday.
“The Lord God created all that is, and continues to create it, every nanosecond of our being,” Father Steve explained. “We live in a sacramental universe.”
He went on to explain that the love humans share with their animals reflects the love of God in our lives.
“We bless them, and are stewards,” he said. “We care for the animals who are charged with caring for us.”
The blessed were mostly dogs, with one 18-year-old cat, Boots, receiving a blessing from Father Steve as well. Boots’ companion said that her cat used to be a Romney street cat, and the 1-eyed feline was relaxed as Father Steve rested his hands on its head.
From adopted strays to German Shepherds to yorkies to dachshunds to labs, the breeds of the blessed were varied, but tongues and tails were wagging as everyone got to experience an afternoon of community between some of Hampshire County’s animal lovers.
Last year’s service was the church’s 1st service of its kind in 8 years, and the sunshine Sunday afternoon reflected the atmosphere of those gathered to celebrate their companions.
Father Steve added that God is present in the union between a pet and a pet owner, marveling at the love and the bond that can exist between humans and their animals.
“If you’re a pet owner,” he remarked, “then you know that the Spirit goes back and forth between you and your pets.”ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.