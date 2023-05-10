Scott LaFee

Drug ads on TV are almost always annoying, and frightening, too, if you listen to the mandatory disclaimers about some of the bad things that might happen if you take the drug.

Presumably, the advertised drugs represent an improvement over what’s already on the market, but a published study suggests otherwise. It found that less than one-third of drugs commonly advertised on TV have “high therapeutic value,” offering at least moderate improvement for patients compared to existing therapies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.