Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, June 29, Springfield: 3-4 p.m. Craft day – glass sun catchers.
Thursday, June 29, Romney: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Come celebrate Chef Pat Iman’s birthday. Chef Pat has dedicated over 15 years to the senior center bringing smiles and tasty dishes.
Monday, July 3, Romney: 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fourth of July patriotic sing-along and ice cream social
Wednesday, July 5, Romney: Celebrating July birthdays
Thursday, July 6, Springfield: 3-4 p.m. First annual Springfield Town Hall meeting
Friday, July 7, Capon Valley View: 11 a.m.-noon. Performance by Kings Court Singers
*Springfield puzzle club meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
*Romney’s Tai Chi class will be postponed until further notice
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, June 29 – Fried chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat roll, fruit, cookie
Friday, June 30 – Ham and cheese sub, tater tots, leafy greens with beets, yogurt, fruit, peanut butter bars
Monday, July 3 – Pepperoni & cheese pizza, California blend veggies, salad with diced ham, cottage cheese with tomatoes, orange
Tuesday, July 4 – Center closed, no meal service; happy July 4!
Wednesday, July 5 – Swiss steak with tomatoes & onions, wheat roll, potato wedges, corn, fruit
Thursday, July 6 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with pinto beans, cauliflower, wheat bread, pineapple chunks, pudding
Friday July 7 – Chicken Sandwich with lettuce & tomato, mac & cheese, salad greens with beets, peaches
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, June 29 – Fried chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat roll, fruit, cookie
Monday, July 3 – Pepperoni & cheese pizza, California blend veggies, salad with diced ham, cottage cheese with tomatoes, orange
Wednesday, July 5 – Swiss steak with tomatoes & onions, wheat roll, potato wedges, corn, fruit
Thursday, July 6 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with pinto beans, cauliflower, wheat bread, pineapple chunks, pudding
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, June 29 – Pork chops with gravy, dressing, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
Friday, June 30 – Mozzarella chicken, rice, garden salad, biscuit
Tuesday, July 4 – Center closed, no meal service; happy July 4!
Thursday, July 6 – Baked fish, rice with vegetables, broccoli, roll, fruit, dessert
Friday July 7 – Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, veggie and dip, banana
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, June 30 – Ham and cheese sub, tater tots, leafy greens with beets, yogurt, fruit, peanut butter bars
Tuesday, July 4 – Center closed, no meal service; happy July 4!
Friday July 7 – Chicken sandwich with lettuce & tomato, mac & cheese, salad greens with beets, peaches
* * *
The Committee on Aging sponsors the following bus trips, which are on schedule for 2023.
• The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum: This summer bus tour to Ohio is scheduled for July 17-21. The trip features four nights of lodging in the Cincinnati area and boasts cultural experiences with admission to the Ark Encounter, Cincinnati Museum Center and Creation Museum. The BB Riverboat sightseeing cruise also ensures an enjoyable experience.
• The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
