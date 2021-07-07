At the risk of being accused by the younger Savages of sharing boomer humor, I recently saw a funny observation on social media that resonated with me. It went something like this:
“My daughter asked if she could go to a friend’s house. I told her to take her phone and text me every 20 minutes, so I’d know she’s OK. Then I thought back to when I was 10 and told my mom I was off to an abandoned quarry with my pals, and she responded by reminding me that dinner was at 5.”
Much like the parent in this scenario, I’m not too proud to admit that I use our family’s shared iCloud to quasi-stalk our children.
I hadn’t realized how dependent I’d become on the reassurance of the “find my phone” feature until this past week.
Our oldest daughter went on one of her university’s freshman adventure trips. There was a strict no cell phone policy. At first, she balked at the idea of being without her phone for the week.
Conversely, I thought it was a wonderful idea. After the reassurance that her brother would keep her Snapchat streaks alive in her absence, our daughter willingly went off on her new adventure.
The 1st night she was gone, we all commiserated on how much we missed her. I wondered out loud what she was doing at that very moment.
Thus, I grabbed my phone and opened the “find my” app to spy on her location. However, because her phone was home with us, the app showed our daughter was home as well.
That’s when I realized I missed her not having access to her phone probably more than she did. Sure enough, when I picked her up at week’s end, she expressed relief in not having her phone as a distraction while bonding with new friends and exploring the great outdoors together.
I began to think about my own college experiences, and another boomer humor observation I had read came to mind: “The best part of being 40 is we did most of our stupid stuff before the internet.”
I should be very thankful my parents couldn’t track my every location while I was a young co-ed. I’m sure, even now, my mom is probably grateful for that, too.
Luckily, back in the day, it was easy to destroy the photographic evidence of my poorly thought-out decisions. Some moments are still only known by the film developer at Clark Photo and me.
As our 1st Savage leaves our nest and we embark on this next phase of our Savage life, boomer humor or not, it’ll serve me well to remember “back in my day.” There was no handheld technology to stay continuously connected with your children.
Parents had to have faith in the job they’d done and pray those lessons would serve as a beacon for their newly adult offspring.
This past week I realized it’s time for me to put down my phone. I don’t need to frequently visit the “find my” daughter app. Like my parents before me, the moment has arrived that I step aside and let her find herself.
