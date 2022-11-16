In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Cranberries are a common part of our fall and winter holiday celebrations, whether used in our favorite meals or for decorations.  During Thanksgiving week alone, Americans consume approximately 80 million pounds of cranberries.  They are available in many convenient forms, from frozen to fresh to dried. 

There are also lots of health benefits to consuming cranberries.  Cranberries are fat-free, cholesterol-free, sodium-free and a good source of Vitamin C and fiber. Cranberries are thought to provide health benefits because of their flavonoid and phytonutrient content. These naturally occurring compounds have antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits. They have also been shown to promote cardiovascular health by reducing our bad cholesterol, maintaining or improving our good cholesterol, and improving vascular function.   Research by Cornell University reported that cranberries ranked highest in total antioxidant activity compared to 10 other commonly-eaten fruits, including apple, red grape, strawberry, peach, lemon, pear, banana, orange, grapefruit and pineapple.

