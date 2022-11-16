Cranberries are a common part of our fall and winter holiday celebrations, whether used in our favorite meals or for decorations. During Thanksgiving week alone, Americans consume approximately 80 million pounds of cranberries. They are available in many convenient forms, from frozen to fresh to dried.
There are also lots of health benefits to consuming cranberries. Cranberries are fat-free, cholesterol-free, sodium-free and a good source of Vitamin C and fiber. Cranberries are thought to provide health benefits because of their flavonoid and phytonutrient content. These naturally occurring compounds have antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits. They have also been shown to promote cardiovascular health by reducing our bad cholesterol, maintaining or improving our good cholesterol, and improving vascular function. Research by Cornell University reported that cranberries ranked highest in total antioxidant activity compared to 10 other commonly-eaten fruits, including apple, red grape, strawberry, peach, lemon, pear, banana, orange, grapefruit and pineapple.
Tips for using cranberries:
Forms and availability. The peak harvest season for fresh cranberries is October through December. Sometimes fresh cranberries can be found in the freezer section near the end of their season.
Cooking with cranberries. Shortly before use, rinse fresh or frozen cranberries and throw out any that are shriveled or bruised. One method is to cook them in a pot of water for 10 minutes on medium heat or until the cranberries pop. If cooked longer, they will taste bitter.
Getting culinary with cranberries. Cranberries are versatile and can be combined with many other flavors. Try mixing cranberry juice with other juices such as apple, orange or grape. Dried cranberries can be added to nuts, trail mix, granola, oatmeal, or even chicken salad. Fresh or dried cranberries work well in quick breads such as muffins, sweet breads, and yeast breads. These berries also work well in pies, cobblers, chutneys, salsas, and relishes.
Adapted from Lisa Franzen-Castle, PhD, RD, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Nutrition Specialist (Healthy Bites newsletter).
Cranberry Pecan Stuffing
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 pound bulk pork sausage
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 3 celery ribs, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 6 cups seasoned stuffing cubes
- 1 medium tart apple, peeled and firmly chopped
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 to 1 cup chicken broth
In a small saucepan, bring orange juice and cranberries to a boil. Remove from the heat; let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile in a large skillet, cook sausage until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a large bowl. In the same skillet, melt butter. Add celery and onion; sauté until tender. Stir in poultry seasoning. Add to sausage. Stir in the stuffing cubes, orange juice mixture, apple, pecans, salt, pepper, and enough broth to reach desired moistness. Transfer to a greased 9x13 baking dish. Cover and bake at 325 for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until lightly browned.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Chicken Tenderloins with Cranberry Mustard Sauce
- 1 pound chicken tenderloins
- Flour
- Salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 2/3 cup dry white wine
- 2/3 cup chicken broth
- 3 Tbsp. country-style Dijon mustard
- 1-1/2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. water
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions, green part only
Lightly toss chicken pieces with flour; shake off excess. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Heat 1 Tbsp. of butter and oil in a large skillet. Add half of the chicken; cook about 2 minutes, turning once until chicken is golden brown on each side and cooked through. Add more butter and oil if needed. Remove to a platter; keep warm. Repeat with remaining chicken. Add wine, chicken broth and mustard to skillet, scraping up browned bits. Combine cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Stir into skillet. Add dried cranberries. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in green onions; cook 1 more minute. Pour sauce over chicken.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Cranberry Citrus-Glazed Pork Roast
- 1 (14 oz.) can whole berry or jellied cranberry sauce
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1/2 tsp. orange zest, optional
- 1/2 tsp. dried sage
- 1 (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds) boneless pork loin roast
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350. Combine cranberry sauce, orange juice, orange zest and sage in a medium saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Set aside 1 cup glaze to serve with cooked pork. Place pork roast in a 9x13 roasting pan. Season with salt and pepper. Bake uncovered for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 on a meat thermometer. Baste frequently during baking with remaining glaze. Discard any unused basting glaze. Let roast stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve glaze either warm or room temperature. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Apple Cranberry Waldorf Salad
- 1 cup chopped Granny Smith apple
- 1 cup chopped Red Delicious apple
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup halved seedless green grapes
- 1 cup halved seedless red grapes
- 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 8 oz. non-fat vanilla yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
Combine chopped apples and diced celery and put in a medium sized bowl. Add grapes, cranberries and walnuts to the mixture. Stir ingredients together.
In a separate bowl, add the yogurt, honey, and cinnamon. Stir together and pour over the fruit mixture. Cover and chill before serving.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Cranberry Orange Chutney
Use the chutney as a side dish or spooned over turkey, chicken or pork. It also can be basted onto a ham during cooking for added flavor.
To make a canner load, you will need:
- 24 oz. fresh whole cranberries
- 2 cups chopped white onion
- 2 cups golden raisins
- 1-1/2 cups white sugar
- 1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 2 cups white distilled vinegar (5 percent)
- 1 cup orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. grated orange zest
- 4 tsp. peeled, grated fresh ginger
- 3 sticks cinnamon
This recipe yields about 8 half-pint jars of jellied chutney.
Start by washing half-pint canning jars; keep hot until ready to use. Prepare lids according to manufacturer's directions.
Rinse cranberries well. Combine all ingredients in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until cranberries are tender. Stir often to prevent scorching. Remove cinnamon sticks and discard.
Fill the hot chutney into clean, hot half-pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims with a damp paper towel; apply 2-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes (15 minutes if 1,000-6,000 ft. altitude; 20 minutes if over 6,000 ft.). Let cool, undisturbed, 12 to 24 hours and check seals.
You can eat the chutney fresh, too. Just refrigerate after making, putting into clean storage containers with lids. It will continue to set up over the next 24 hours but is ready to eat once it is cooled down.
Recipe Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation
Cranberry Salad
- 1 (9 oz.) can crushed unsweetened pineapple, juice packed*
- 1 (3 oz.) sugar-free cherry gelatin
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- Sugar substitute equivalent to 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup fresh cranberries, ground
- 1 small orange, peeled, quartered and ground*
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup pecans or other nuts, broken into pieces (optional)
Drain the juice from the pineapple and save it. Set the pineapple aside for later use. Combine the pineapple juice with water to equal 2 cups liquid. Set aside. Prepare the gelatin according to the directions on the package using the juice-water mixture for the liquid. One the gelatin is dissolved, stir in the lemon juice. Chill it until it’s partially set. In a separate bowl, combine the pineapple, sugar substitute, cranberries, orange, celery and nuts. Add this mixture to the partially set gelatin and stir it until blended. Pour the mixture into a large mold, several smaller molds or into a glass bowl. Chill it until it is firm.
*Note: Do not use fresh or frozen pineapple in this recipe. It will prevent the gelatin from jelling. You may use a small can of mandarin oranges in place of the fresh orange. Drain and chop the oranges before adding to the recipe.
Recipe Source: University of Arkansas Extension Service
Cranberry Chicken Salad
- 1 bag (8 ounce) field greens
- 2 chicken breasts, roasted and cooled
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup roasted or honey roasted almond slices
- 1/2 cup prepared light or regular raspberry vinaigrette
In large bowl, toss all ingredients except vinaigrette. Pour vinaigrette over salad; toss to coat. Yield: 4 (2-cup) servings.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Cranberry Nut Bread
- 2 cups flour*
- 2/3 cups sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. grated orange peel
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup margarine, melted
- 1 egg (or 2 egg whites)
- 1 cup chopped cranberries
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
Glaze:
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. water
*You can substitute 1/2 to 1 cup of the flour with whole-wheat flour.
Preheat oven to 350. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl. Grate orange peeling, then squeeze juice from orange. Add additional orange juice to make 3/4 cup. In another bowl, blend orange juice, margarine, egg and grated orange peel; add to flour mixture, stirring just until blended. Mix in cranberries and walnuts. Pour batter into a 9x5-inch loaf pan greased on bottom only. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove and cool completely on wire rack. To make glaze, mix powdered sugar and water; add water as needed to make a thin glaze. Drizzle over cooled loaf.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.