Special speaker for Mother’s Day
Mary Lou Howard will be the special guest speaker at Safe Haven Tabernacle’s Mother’s Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Safe Haven Tabernacle of Romney is at 125 N. Charlevoix Place. For more information, call 304-496-8237.
Dinner benefits church safety
A benefit dinner at Hope Christian Church May 16 will raise funds for church safety.
The Sunday noon-to-3 meal will feature ribeye steak, potato, salad and drink for $20. A $5 children’s menu includes hotdog or chicken nuggets, potato, salad and drink.
For more information, call Jim Brennan at 203-313-1696.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Tearcoat modifies its name
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is the new name for the congregation on Dunkard Church Road, on Augusta’s east side, just off U.S. 50.
The church has been known for generations as Tearcoat Church of the Brethren.
St. Stephen’s resumes worship
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has resume in-person services.
The 1st was Holy Eucharist on Feb. 28. Sunday services begin at 9 a.m. Church is located at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
CaCapon charge back on Zoom
The churches of the CaCapon Charge; Bethel UMC, Shiloh UMC and Willow Chapel UMC are now back to Zoom services.
The zoom service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For the Zoom link, contact one of the churches’ offices.
