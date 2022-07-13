The hospital, which has been standing stoutly on the north side of town since 1957, has gone through all of the necessary steps toward teardown, making demolition this fall the next phase in the process.
Eileen Johnson, director of the Hampshire County Economic Development Authority, recalled the 2020 memorandum of understanding between the school board and the EDA regarding the site – the EDA would deliver the property to the school board, clean and ready for construction of the new West Elementary, in exchange for the school board’s School Street property.
That was a couple of years ago. Since then, the site has undergone 2 phases to prepare it for demolition. First, the site needed a complete abatement of environmental contaminants. At the end of February, additional contaminants were found in the floor tile of the hospital, so the abatement process continued.
County Commissioner Dave Cannon emphasized the hard work of the EDA during this process, adding that the process was moving forward as quick as possible given the circumstances.
“We really have done everything we can possibly do – scheduling work sessions, phone conferences. I don’t know that there’s anything we could have done faster…we’re definitely doing everything we can,” Cannon said. He applauded Johnson’s contribution as well, adding, “Eileen has put a lot of hard work into this, and the board as well.”
The EDA secured about $500,000 dollars in grant funds for the abatement and demolition projects of the site, using WV Brownfields Assistance, US EPA Brownfield Remediation and Community Development Block Grant programs.
Phase 1 is now complete, and the EDA is looking ahead toward demolition – with the $374,000 Community Development Block Grant, which is phase 2. The required archeological study is completed, Johnson explained, and the environmental report is completed and was forwarded to the state after publishing the results for public comment on July 8.
She said the EDA expects the release of the funds for demolition from the state by July 24. Then, they’ll advertise for a demolition contractor in mid-August, and the contract will be awarded in October.
After that, she said, it’ll take between 30 and 45 days to demo the old building.
“(We are) pleased to actively facilitate the elimination of a blighted environmental public property hazard, and return the site to redevelopment and public benefit,” Johnson said, “thereby continuing its legacy for public wellbeing and community service.”
The building’s history will be preserved after demolition through commemorative plaques once the site is leveled and the new school is built.
Cannon pointed out that once the 2 properties are traded post-demolition, the EDA would have “prime real estate on Route 50 for economic development.”
