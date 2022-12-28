Let’s hit “rewind” for a minute before looking ahead to 2023 and take a look back, month-by-month, at what the past year had in store for Hampshire County.
January
D&D Plumbing buys the Weimer property on Sunrise Summit and makes their move • Frigid temps and inches of snow drop on Hampshire County • The Omicron variant of Covid-19 sneaks its way in • The Blue Bridge on Route 28 opens up to 2-way traffic • The school board OKs refinishing the gym floor at HHS.
February
Seven candidates file for the 3 open school board seats • The unemployment rate in the county drops below 2 percent, breaking records • Freshman Kaylie Hall takes home the title of state wrestling champ • The new conference center at Hampshire Park opens its doors • Hampshire goes green on the Covid map for the 1st time since August 2021 • A devastating fire ravages the WVSDB Administration Building
March
The WVSDB fire is ruled as having an “undetermined” cause • The HHS Ham, Bacon and Egg sale brings in a record $127,670 • Austin Holmes-Evans pleads guilty to murdering his cousin, Johnny Adams • A book detailing Capon Bridge history takes shape
April
A safe is uncovered from the Administration Building rubble that contains precious photos, documents, records and priceless school history • The HHS softball team breaks their multi-year losing streak with back-to-back wins • A fundraiser to collect dollars to replace the roof on the old WVSDB dairy barn on Depot Street brings in over $40K • Sabrina Droescher, the Love Shack owner pleads guilty to 11 counts of animal cruelty.
May
The Bhavana Society in High View celebrates 40 years here • Capon Springs Resort celebrates 9 decades of history and hospitality • The primary election sees new (and returning) faces for school board, county commission and delegate positions • Construction begins on the new Capon Bridge Elementary gymnasium.
June
Stephanie Buckley and Tammy Barnes are the Hampshire County Teacher and Service Person of the Year • Helping Hands gives back $82K to the community • 4-H camp returns after 2 years • Capon Bridge sees its inaugural Riverfest • The South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival rocks Romney • Romney voters back the $2.50 fire fee on their water and sewer bills
July
A pottery studio makes its way to the Co-op • A new fund is established through the Community Foundation in honor of Bob and Genny Lovett • HHS sees much-needed security upgrades • A massive storm spawns 2 tornadoes and hail, mangling crops, homes and more • Hampshire County has its 1st-ever farm crawl • The 65th annual county fair roars to success • Folks say their tearful goodbyes to John J. Cornwell Elementary.
August
Shallow sub pool stretches schools here • The River House celebrates its 5th birthday • The Review wins as the state’s biggest, best weekly newspaper for the 5th year in a row, and senior editor Jim King retires • The peach fest sweetens Romney • Clayton Burch steps into his new role as WVSDB superintendent • The school board signs over the old CBMS to Parks and Rec • Bill Roomsburg, Patty Anderson and Roberta Miller are all honored as Knights of Olde Hampshire.
September
2 plead guilty in last year’s bank robbery • WVSDB eyes a memorial after the Administration Building rubble is cleared • A 4-H “Hoofbeats” equine club is formed • A vote counting error could change the outcome of the primary election for District 89 – but doesn’t • 5 graduate from South Branch Valley Drug Court • The Great Hillbilly Escape bike ride brings in bikers from all over the world
October
Covid bivalent boosters become available • Eastern Hampshire County is brought to its knees by several devastating arsons, including the burning of historic Hook’s Tavern • An old mine is revealed as the source of Purgitsville’s water toxins • Ground is broken at the sites of the new Central and North schools
November
The general election sees Hampshire’s “no” on all 4 proposed amendments • The temporary bridge in Capon Bridge is completed • HHS holds their 1st Appalachian Heritage Festival • The State OKs $2.2 million more for Hampshire’s new school construction • Discipline issues in Hampshire schools peaks.
December
The 2nd “Light Up Capon Bridge” glows brightly • A live nativity fundraiser draws crowds and brings in money for a new event center at the fairgrounds • A fire at the Romney Unity apartments displaces 30 residents and results in 1 death • Christmas in Romney sees its biggest-ever parade • A brutal ice storm leaves thousands without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.