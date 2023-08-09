Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Of all the Psalms, Psalm 23 might be the best known. It’s often recited at funerals or referenced during difficult and uncertain times of sickness. Although the 23rd Psalm certainly offers comfort and encouragement for those times, it speaks more about life than death. Calling us to see how completely God cares for us, preserving and protecting us from every threat. This is the calling of all good shepherds. And the Lord is the Good Shepherd.

We’re not going to look at the entirety of Psalm 23 this week, just the very first statement David makes when he writes, “The Lord is my shepherd.” 

