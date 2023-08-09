Of all the Psalms, Psalm 23 might be the best known. It’s often recited at funerals or referenced during difficult and uncertain times of sickness. Although the 23rd Psalm certainly offers comfort and encouragement for those times, it speaks more about life than death. Calling us to see how completely God cares for us, preserving and protecting us from every threat. This is the calling of all good shepherds. And the Lord is the Good Shepherd.
We’re not going to look at the entirety of Psalm 23 this week, just the very first statement David makes when he writes, “The Lord is my shepherd.”
It’s interesting that David, a shepherd himself, writes that he knows the Lord as his shepherd. David, who had fought off the bear and the lion while caring for his flock, sees the Lord as defending and caring for him. Hopefully, you have noticed in your bible that the word LORD is written in all capitals. It lets the reader know that David is using the covenant name of God given to Moses. This shepherd is the Lord over all the universe, the creator of all things. His power is unmatched, his knowledge limitless. This is the God who David calls his shepherd.
By using the words “my shepherd,” David does two things. First, he places himself in the role of the defenseless. Sheep need to be cared for and nurtured. And even though David is king over Israel, with power and wealth at his disposal, he knows that ultimately, he is like the needy sheep he once tended for his earthly father. It’s a reminder that David is frail, stubborn and can quickly lose his way.
There is an immense difference between the Good Shepherd and the sheep. That’s what makes David’s statement so striking. David doesn’t say he longs for the Lord to be his shepherd or that he is praying that God would be his shepherd. Instead, David declares that the LORD, the ruler over all things, is his shepherd. And what comfort David gains from this realization? Mankind, even though they are made from clay, fallen, and sinful, they are still the object of the Lord’s care. When you’re struggling under the weight of today’s trouble, may you declare with David that the Lord is ‘My Shepherd.” And may you know the peace of God offered in Psalm 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.