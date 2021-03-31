In a recent Washington Post Opinion piece (March 11), authors Matthew Milner and Richard Gnata discussed the success that New Zealand had in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in their native country.
In contrast to the U.S., which lost over half a million people, with a death rate of 160 per 100,000 people, New Zealand in the same time period had 26 deaths and a mortality rate of 0.53 per 100,000 people.
Like the United States, New Zealand is a western style democracy. So, the country did not have the discretion of an autocracy like China to mandate strict quarantine and relocation of infected people into designated areas.
However, in contrast to our country, the New Zealand government did mandate strict measures to control the infection. Among those controls included the following.
“People were not permitted to see others outside their bubble (usually a household), only one person from each bubble could leave the house at any given time, and could only travel five miles from home. The strict lockdown lasted 6 weeks, precipitated a lot of political push back, but the “team of 5 million” as the prime minister phrased it, got through and the virus was stamped out.”
Six weeks. And the virus was gone, save for a brief, minor resurgence which was quickly snuffed out when the government shut down the country down a second time.
Geographic factors were cited by outsiders such as the fact that New Zealand is an island nation. However, as the authors pointed out, so is England, which did not fare as well.
Milner and Gnata, however, opined that there was a more important factor that helped the nation weather the storm, that of the concept of Manaakitanga. The word and concept is of Maori origin but is part of the current culture of New Zealand.
In brief, it is the power of the collective. Mana is the spiritual and life force that is in every living thing.
“When one honors the mana in others, one’s own mana increases. When this connection is acknowledged, it is then understood that your freedom as an individual is only as strong as your place in the community.”
The authors maintained that this ethos allowed the citizens to bear up and support each other through the pandemic and its restrictions. “The lesson of the coronavirus is than an individual approach is not sufficient and that it takes a team to gain true freedom.
“The Maori proverb, ‘He waka eke noa’ expresses the sentiment clearly; ‘We are all in this canoe together.’”
We are not out of this pandemic yet. Not enough people are vaccinated, too many people are refusing to get vaccinated, refusing to wear masks and refusing to socially distance.
Everyone needs to do what the scientific and medical experts are recommending. Having a significant number of people disregarding these expert recommendations, flouting the governmental mandates, and having lax enforcement of those mandates are factors that risk tipping the metaphorical canoe we are collectively using to paddle through the storm.
The writer practices medicine in Hampshire County. He is a member of another team, the team of primary care practitioners at the Hampshire County Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
