Sally Mullins

No weather comments this week; by the time this gets to print, everything will have changed completely and summer may have arrived. Stranger things have happened. 

After pussy willow catkins (Salix) have passed their prime, prune the plants drastically to encourage long branches and large catkins for next year. My favorite is Salix gracilistyla “Melanostachys” with black catkins and red anthers that turn yellow as they mature. A word about the yellow anthers: the yellow is pollen and it drops off and makes a mess, so cut the catkins before they mature. This plant likes partial to full sun and requires no special care. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.