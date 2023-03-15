No weather comments this week; by the time this gets to print, everything will have changed completely and summer may have arrived. Stranger things have happened.
After pussy willow catkins (Salix) have passed their prime, prune the plants drastically to encourage long branches and large catkins for next year. My favorite is Salix gracilistyla “Melanostachys” with black catkins and red anthers that turn yellow as they mature. A word about the yellow anthers: the yellow is pollen and it drops off and makes a mess, so cut the catkins before they mature. This plant likes partial to full sun and requires no special care.
Potted tulips and daffodils are beautiful spring gift plants, but the tulips do not do well when planted out in the garden. Enjoy them in the house and then discard them. Daffodils, on the other hand, do well when planted in the garden.
For a more compact Pyracantha (also known as firehorn, for a very good reason), you can carefully trim back new growth now with no risk of losing berries. But don’t wait to do it; prune your evergreen shrubs before new growth starts.
Your hedges can receive their first pruning and shaping now, also. As you prune, be sure to leave the base of the plant wider than the top. This will allow sunlight to get to the bottom of the plant, creating a full, dense hedge.
And boxwoods should be pruned by thinning the outer foliage of the plants and cutting back the branches to retain the desired height. This is also the time to move them if necessary, but be careful not to plant them deeper than they were previously planted. After trimming, fertilize established boxwoods before new growth begins. Never cultivate under them, because boxwoods have very shallow roots and they can be damaged easily. I haven’t seen many of them in this area, but I’m sure they’re here. They’re not a personal favorite because I never cared for the scent.
Trees that bleed, such as birch and maple, should not be pruned until after their leaves are fully developed. And whatever you’re trimming, don’t leave stubs, as they usually die and can be entry points for decay fungus. Never prune in damp or wet weather because that’s when the fungal spores and bacteria that infect plants through fresh wounds spread easily.
That being said, it is best to employ properly trained tree trimmers if you do not understand the growth habit and the form needed to secure the desired effect.
Lastly, there are always folks selling trees they dug from their property or the forest. These plants usually have poor survival rates due to shallow root systems that may have been damaged due to improper digging or storage. Don’t waste your time or money buying these plants.
Trees and shrubs showing weak or stunted growth may need to be fertilized to stimulate more attractive development. Check with the extension agent for the correct fertilizer requirements.
Prune spring blooming shrubs after flowering is complete. If you do it before, you’ll cut off this year’s buds.
Protect your pruning tools with a cover made from an old piece of garden hose the same length as the blade of the saw. Cut the hose lengthwise on one side and place it over the saw blade.
If your tiller turns over sluggishly before trying to start it, move it to a sunny location and cover it with a black plastic garbage bag for half an hour. A few minutes of solar heating will warm up the fluids and make starting easier.
The Friends of the Hampshire County Library are planning a meeting at the library at 4 p.m. next Tuesday (March 21). We are inviting folks to become new members and will be discussing some of our fundraising plans and goals. If you have any interest, please come and chat with us.
