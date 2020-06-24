ROMNEY — Even though there’s a wheelbarrow in the center of the dining area, extension cords on the floor and construction equipment blocking the front of the building, it’s easy to see Joshua Arnold’s vision for Lost Mountain BBQ.
It’s also hard to miss the mural underway on the side of the building, courtesy of Jacksonville, Fla.-based artist Sarah Honaker.
The mural is one of the bright new additions to the barbecue joint, splashing bright colors and images of a bear, a cardinal and some butterflies painted on the metal wall of the building.
“This place is pretty much paid for by inheritance from my grandma, so I try to throw in a little bit of stuff I think she would like or would symbolize her,” explained Arnold. “The mural has 2 butterflies that were my grandma’s favorites and rhododendrons, which were her favorite flower.”
Honaker called it an honor to be working with Arnold to bring his vision to life.
“The mural is a loud and proud celebration of West Virginia,” she said. “The black bear, cardinal, rhododendrons, monarch and trout are official state fauna and flora, while other features included in the piece are symbolic.”
Arnold said he is looking for more art to cover the other interior walls as well, to give folks something to look at while they eat, maybe a Mothman painting or other West Virginia legends.
“I think it can make this space stand out,” he remarked. “It personalizes it.”
Other than going full-Mountaineer with the décor, Arnold is also in the middle of renovating the spot to seat more people and grow as a business.
They finished their new patio about a week after Gov. Justice allowed patio dining and outdoor seating for the restaurants in the Mountain State, and Arnold has high hopes for future work on the place, literally.
Arnold said one of his ideas for transforming the look and feel of the joint is with an upper deck, as well as a crow’s nest, which is another element that brings to mind his grandmother.
“Whenever we’d go to the beach, my grandma would always want a house with a crow’s nest, so we could go up there and look at the ocean,” recalled Arnold.
Along with elevated deck dining, Arnold and Stephen Oates are working on some high-top tables with at least 40 or 45 seats, and in order to host this many, Arnold also expressed that the parking situation on the rt. 50 location will be undergoing a facelift (he called the current parking situation “congested and “chaotic”).
While the global pandemic has thrown a wrench into many plans of other local businesses, Arnold said that couldn’t be further from the case for Lost Mountain.
“COVID was the best thing that could have happened to this place,” he said. “Carry-out was what we’d been doing all winter, and while people weren’t really taking advantage of our online ordering system, now they had incentive to. That sped up service.”
Arnold called their current rate of business “insane,” saying that he and his crew weren’t anticipating the volume of customers, and it’s making him consider long-term plans for the business.
One of his goals for the future of Lost Mountain is a central kitchen, built off the beaten path, where he can do all of the cooking with 1 huge smoker, a commercial kitchen, walk-in coolers and freezers.
“Basically, that place could make all the main stuff, and that way it’s off the shoulders here,” Arnold said, gesturing around the small, covered area that constitutes the restaurant’s current location. “With that kind of production ability, I could open satellite locations in different counties, and then no one actually has to cook anything here.”
He also mentioned that this on-the-horizon central kitchen could be on grounds that might also be used for festivals, weddings and maybe even events that would bring an influx of people to Hampshire County, like barbecue competitions.
“Imagine there being a barbecue competition in Romney. Think of the draw that would have,” Arnold said excitedly. “Lots of people who find us on Facebook and come here to eat have never been out here, and the next thing you know, they’re looking for property.”
Lost Mountain will reopen this week, and while renovations won’t be complete, Arnold can continue serving folks again after their brief hiatus that began June 15.
While thinking about what the future holds for Romney’s popular barbecue place is exciting, there’s enough happening in the present to keep Arnold and his staff busy. Through all of the changes, from the artistic touch of Honaker or the woodworking help of Oates, Arnold is making sure he and his crew are keeping connected with the community as they grow.
“People will forget what you said, they’ll forget exactly what you did, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel,” Arnold said. “If you make people feel good about their experience, they’ll always remember.”
