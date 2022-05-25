When the West Virginia Raptor Center received a call from a resident in Randolph County that an adult osprey had been discovered in the ditch along a road, Executive Director Collin Waybright immediately went to the site to evaluate the injured raptor.
When Waybright discovered that the osprey was injured with a gunshot wound, he had it transferred to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital in Morgantown, a full-service, 24-hour veterinary hospital, for treatment. As a result of its injury, part of its wing had to be removed.
This is the type of work the Raptor Center has become known for. The center was established in 1983 by Michael Book. The organization’s goals consist of rehabilitating birds of prey, training educational ambassadors, providing public environmental education programs, and supplying scientific data to share with other facilities and academia. Waybright, who is also a master-class falconer, took over in 2021, when the facility was in danger of closing its doors for good.
He began the huge task of reorganizing, renovating and continuing the legacy of the center in providing a much needed service.
The large raptor Waybright rescued, which has an average wingspan of 5 feet, probably made its home along a nearby river, a natural habitat for the osprey. As no hunting seasons are open at this time, it is likely that someone who is not educated about how important these birds are to the environment shot the osprey.
“It will never be able to be released into the wild again” Waybright said, “but could be used as an educational ambassador or display bird at an educational facility.”
This was a rescue that involved the community, the Raptor Center, Cheat Lake Animal Hospital and the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.
“When it comes to the birds it doesn’t matter what it takes, we use all of our resources and all work together to get them the care that they need,” said Marsha Waybright, spokeswoman for the center. “The beautiful thing is when the community and the different agencies come together to provide the care necessary for a bird, it truly is about the birds.”
Located near Morgantown, the ACCA’s mission is similar to the Raptor Center’s in that it strives to conserve the region’s wild birds through research, education and rehabilitation. Both are licensed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to treat and rehabilitate injured, ill, or orphaned wild birds, including raptors, eagles, songbirds, waterbirds, waterfowl and sea birds.
