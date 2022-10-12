Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Iris Dale Kline, 96 years old, who passed away last week on October 6, 2022. She was well known throughout Hampshire County and beyond as a premier citizen and acknowledged as such. Her parents were Harry Smith and Mary Jane Gess Smith. She was a doer and a great historian. I learned a lot of local Hampshire County history by reading her Blue's Gap column in the Hampshire Review.
Lorraine Kump of nearby Gore, Va., also passed away last week. Lorraine lost her husband, Gabriel, a few years ago and has been struggling with life since his death. We send love and prayers to her family and many friends. I considered her a dear friend.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will be holding a BBQ Chicken sale on October 15. A half chicken will be available for $5. A fire of unknown origin broke out at the Capon Bridge Community Center at night last week. Fortunately, the local fire department was on the scene and extinguished it before much damage occurred. The same evening at the same time, a small hunting shack on my son's property at Hanging Rock was completely destroyed by fire. The Ruritan Center is used by the entire community and would have been a great loss. It is one of Capon Bridge's historic buildings, formerly the Presbyterian Church.
Central United Methodist Church will hold an Ice Cream Social and Campfire on Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the church. Come and enjoy the ice cream and warm hospitality.
Capon Chapel will be the location for our 5th Sunday joint service on Oct. 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. The Women of Faith will hold the service.
Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the Capon Bridge Methodist Church Charge at the Capon Bridge parking lot on October 31st from 6 until 8 pm. Come out and see the SPOOKS.
Shiloh United Methodist Church is holding a holiday charity bazaar to benefit their church. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Capon Valley Ruritan Building, Capon Valley Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring. The hours are from 9 am to 3 pm. Crafts, baked goods, and food will be featured. Stop in and enjoy a hot dog or country ham sandwich and drink while you shop for Christmas gifts. The church will be collecting Toys for Tots during the day. Vendor tables are available for $20 each. To reserve a table you may call Cheryl Anderson @ 540-303-9746 or Yvonne Hopper @ 304-856-3009. It is time to start shopping!
The first frost appeared here Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. It was quite a shock after spending a week at Nag's Head with family. We had a great time and arrived back home just in time to experience the first frost of autumn. o
