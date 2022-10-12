Brenda Hiett

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Iris Dale Kline, 96 years old, who passed away last week on October 6, 2022. She was well known throughout Hampshire County and beyond as a premier citizen and acknowledged as such. Her parents were Harry Smith and Mary Jane Gess Smith. She was a doer and a great historian. I learned a lot of local Hampshire County history by reading her Blue's Gap column in the Hampshire Review.

Lorraine Kump of nearby Gore, Va., also passed away last week. Lorraine lost her husband, Gabriel, a few years ago and has been struggling with life since his death. We send love and prayers to her family and many friends. I considered her a dear friend.

