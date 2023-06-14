Camp Knox has been reopened for the summer season, the garrison of troops of the regular army has arrived and active preparations are being made for the reception of the “Cadets” who will attend camp this summer. The program of last year will be materially improved upon this year and the accommodations, etas, military drill, sports and entertainment will be more satisfactory than ever. Hampshire County “Cadets” to attend this camp: Lewis Graham Dinkle, George Henry Zimmerman and Keith Harness, of Romney, Harry C. Hagerty, of Purgitsville, and Clyde O. Tutwiler, of Augusta.
With the end of this month the present County Superintendent of Schools, Arthur Slonaker, will conclude eight years of service in that position.
50 years ago – 1973
BLUE’S GAP – On Saturday afternoon, Mr. Ivan Shanholtz, Shane Shanholtz and Mr. June Loy visited at the Harry Smith home and attempted to do some fishing at the farm pond.
RIO — June 17th, the Rio Luther League will take over the classes for the fathers in honor of Father’s Day. A happy birthday to the following June birthday celebrants Debbie Shipe, Dexter and Darl Shipe, and Opal Loughry.
Silco, Main Street, Romney, has all the last minute special purchases you need for Father’s Day – Men’s flare double knit polyester slacks for $7.77, sport shirts, knit shirts, and shirt and tie sets, just $2.77. And of course, don’t forget, Rise shave cream, $.66 a can and Hai Karate aftershave cream, $.99.
40 years ago – 1983
The Romney High School Class of 1953 celebrated its 30-year-reunion with a buffet at the home of Mrs. Dan Williams and Mrs. Jane Williams Slocum.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hott of Menton, Mo., and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bevire of San Diego, Calif., spent a few days in Kirby recently with Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Cox. Carl Hott and Freda Hott are double first cousins of Mrs. Nellie Cox.
The one and only traveling summer tent theatre in America, the Tent Troupe, will be making a one-day visit to Romney, June 30. There will be two performances under the big top theatre to be located at the Romney Junior High Athletic Field. There will be a children’s matinee at 2 p.m. called Family Circle and at 8 p.m. a presentation of the popular musical “Godspell.”
30 years ago – 1993
The moving wall, a mobile version of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display at the Martinsburg Mall from June 18 to 24, organizers say. The 252-foot long wall, about half the size of the Vietnam Memorial, is intended for veterans unable to travel to Washington to see the original.
Members of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Romney, witnessed and celebrated the ordination of the Reverend Martin Rooney, M.Ss.A. last Saturday.
Pvt. Charles E. Zuniga has completed a wheel vehicle repairer course at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, Md. He is the son of Susan and Armando Zuniga of Augusta and a 1988 graduate of HHS.
20 years ago – 2003
Helen Combs Green from Betheny Beach, Del., came to Romney last week for her 50th class reunion from Romney High School. She stayed with her best friend of over 60 years, Juanita Kessel Combs. She lived mostly at Kirby and Three Churches so they were visiting many places that Hazel enjoyed.
There was lots of reminiscing for both of them.
Lewis Martin Judy and wife Peggyanne, Dublin, N.C., in town for the RHS Alumni weekend, were guests at the Arnold’s Country Home Bed and Breakfast on River Road.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — The state Supreme Court has denied a request by Wellness Center defendants to move the civil case to the newly-formed Business Court Division. In an administrative order dated May 31 and filed in Hampshire County Circuit Court June 6, Chief Justice Brent D. Benjamin wrote, “Upon careful review and consideration of the motion and all reply memoranda, the Chief Justice has determined that this case involves a county government, which is not a business entity.” He continued by writing, “It is hereby ordered that the motion to refer these cases to the Business Court Division is refused.”
ROMNEY— Hampshire County schools’ budget squeeze wrung money out of the coaching staff Monday night. On a 4-1 vote, with President Gerald Mathias dissenting, the board adopted a salary schedule for coaches that completely overhauls how pay is determined. The net result is to decrease the amount Hampshire County schools is paying coaches from $116,148 to $97,573 for the coming school year.
