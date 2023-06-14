ad radio

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for a vacuum tube radio.

100 years ago – 1923

Camp Knox has been reopened for the summer season, the garrison of troops of the regular army has arrived and active preparations are being made for the reception of the “Cadets” who will attend camp this summer. The program of last year will be materially improved upon this year and the accommodations, etas, military drill, sports and entertainment will be more satisfactory than ever. Hampshire County “Cadets” to attend this camp: Lewis Graham Dinkle, George Henry Zimmerman and Keith Harness, of Romney, Harry C. Hagerty, of Purgitsville, and Clyde O. Tutwiler, of Augusta.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.