Scott LaFee

Next-generation weight loss drugs such as Ozempic (originally developed to treat diabetes) are in high demand. Until, perhaps, people see the price tag. A new study suggests that even if people have health insurance coverage, high copays can deter them from staying on such drugs.

In the study, conducted before Ozempic was approved to treat obesity, insured patients with Type 2 diabetes and heart failure who faced copays of $50 or more were 50% less likely to keep taking Ozempic and Trulicity (a similar drug) than people whose copays were $10 or less.

