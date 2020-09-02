September opened with a Romney sunrise at 6:44 a.m., a 7:47 p.m. sunset, giving us 13 hours and 3 minutes of sunlight.
The sun is in Leo through Sept. 15, then moving into Virgo for the rest of the month. September closes with a 7:10 a.m. sunrise and a 7 p.m. sunset, supplying us with 11 hours and 50 minutes of sunshine. Times are for flat horizons; hollows will have less sunlight while hilltops will have more.
Sept. 2 started with an early full moon, rising about sunset and staying in the sky all through the night. The moon spends the next few evenings swimming through the watery star groups of Capricornus, Aquarius and Pisces.
In the last hour of Sept. 5 (Saturday), the moon appears close to the planet Mars. On Sept. 10, the moon appears half full in the southern dawn. In the 4 a.m. dawn of Sept. 13, the crescent moon appears above the brilliant planet Venus.
The next morning, a slender crescent moon appears to the left of Venus. On Sept. 17, the moon swings from the morning to the evening side of the sun – New Moon, the start of a new lunar cycle.
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22 when the sun’s vertical rays cross the equator, moving south. Over most of the world, the sun rises due east and sets due west. Day and night are not equal due to the bending upward of the sun’s image at its rising and setting. It is not until Sept. 26 that day and night in Romney are each 12 hours.
Once the lunar cycle begins, the moon begins to wax, or grow, in lighted width as its angle to the sun increases. The moon is above the bright star Spica on Sept. 19 in the western dusk.
On Sept. 22, the moon is above the bright pink star Antares. On Sept. 23, the moon is half full in the southwest, appearing as a tilted “D.”
Along the moon’s lighted left edge, there the sun is rising, lighting up the raised rims of the craters. The large grey patches, easily seen by eye are huge lava basins formed by asteroid impacts. These basins were formed in the moon’s early history and have few craters, providing good places for human landing sites.
On the evening of Sept. 24, the moon appears below the bright planet Jupiter. On the next evening, the moon appears to the left of the planet Saturn. The evenings of Sept. 21-27 are fine opportunities for telescope viewing of the moon, the big moons of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn.
You can print or view a good current monthly sky map by going to Telescope.com, the website of the Orion telescope company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.