What happens when, called by God, one teacher sells everything she can and begins on a journey that takes her 7,643 miles to the other side of the world to plant seeds of hope?
Marilyn Uhl had been a teacher for many years in Seneca Rocks and Circleville.
An avid gardener, Marilyn worked on an idea. What if she could pass on her love for gardening to others?
In 2007, Uhl and all of her seeds arrived in Uganda at a Pentecostal orphanage, through the Rotary. She planted a garden at each cottage and taught the children how to collect and save seeds for the next year’s crops.
The next winter, as Marilyn sat at her kitchen table working on her lesson plans, and her dog Jesse slept beside her, God’s voice engulfed her, telling her “They went to bed hungry,” “Go” and “I will provide.”
That was the beginning of her great adventure. A school for the poorest and smartest was born.
Almost all of the students who apply for the school come from very difficult situations, but with good grades. Many live in homes made of mud and sticks; they have to carry water and have no electricity.
Food can be hard to come by, and one student shared his family didn’t have anything to eat so they ate grass with salt on it. Going to Living Hope gives them a bed, blankets, 3 meals a day and a close-knit family of those who care for them. Education is very important to each student and they work hard to achieve it.
Living Hope High School graduated its 1st class in 2013. They had 20 kids in each class; so far they have graduated 160 students. On average half go on to higher education, college, university and technical schools. Right now, there are 65 kids in college, and 35 have graduated from college.
There are teachers, ministers, a dentist, several doctors in medical school getting ready to graduate; there are chefs, zoologists and several engineers.
Without Living Hope, sponsors and donors, they would have never gone on to greater things.
Living Hope High School is run only by donations and sponsorships by individuals, churches, youth groups or women’s groups.
Since the Covid pandemic, just like here in America, things have become more difficult to run the school without more sponsors. A few months ago the government of Kenya mandated that all schools have 30 students in each class, not 20. That added more students for the school and they are in need of sponsors for students.
Living Hope High School’s sponsor page, livinghopehighschool.org, has the student stories for anyone who would like to sponsor a student. As the U.S. Coordinator for the School, I have been able to visit the school along with others and to see in person and hear the miracles of the students and the school.
The school not only educates the students they learn about how to live a Christian life, work to help those in their community with Buckets of Hope and helping those who have come on hard times, or lost their homes to natural disasters.
Work is underway to organize a mission team to return to Living Hope; it all depends on the Covid situation.
To sponsor a student or hear more about the school, contact Sandy Binotto at yashe4jc@hotmail.com. Sandy and others who have visited the school would be more than happy to talk with you or visit your church or organization to share about the school.
