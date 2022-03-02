Reactions to the loss of the Administration Building at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind.
Beverly Keadle Mayor of Romney
“The loss of this iconic building to Romney and Hampshire County is tragic. It has been a landmark for many years to the students, teachers and staff at the school, and also to everyone who passes by each day – we shall all miss this grand building.”
Jane McBride WVSDB Superintendent 1997-2007
“It was a very sad day for our students, staff and alumni as well as the town of Romney. My heart broke as I watched the building go up in flames. We will hold on to the memories made in that building, but so much of the WVSDB history is gone and cannot be replaced.”
Lynn Boyer WVSDB Superintendent 2011-2016
“The administrative building was the heart of the campus. We did our daily work there; but we also knew, as we walked through its halls and offices, that we were keepers of the school and community history. I am sad beyond words that we have lost it.”
Martin Keller WVSDB Superintendent 2016-2018 (the last superintendent to live there)
“I was truly heartbroken when I heard. Needless to say, it was a symbol of immense pride for WVSDB as well as the entire city of Romney. It was a beautiful landmark and I enjoyed my 2 years in the house. A devastating loss for the school and the community, but I hope this setback will help spark the school and the community to bounce back even stronger.”
Eileen Johnson Economic Development Director
“The burning of this iconic building has shaken the community to its very core, with scenes of the blaze and charred aftermath now forever imprinted in our minds. Without question, the loss is great, as it should be. The building represents the collective memory and history of this community, transporting us back to a happier time when this building represented the heart of a thriving campus in a time of economic prosperity and purpose.”
Jeff Pancione Superintendent, Hampshire County Schools
“I had my first opportunity this morning to witness the devastation of the fire. I join all of Hampshire County in the sadness of losing this iconic landmark. I have spoken with Superintendent Burch and members of the administrative staff at the school over the weekend and today. Hampshire County Schools is committed to assisting and working with our colleagues, friends and neighbors at the WVSDB as they move forward.” o
