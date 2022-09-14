Thought: The American Flag
Long may it wave
It’s red for Love
And it’s white for law
And it’s blue for the hope that our fathers saw.
-Unknown
Hope everyone had a super Labor Day weekend with family and friends.
The homecoming at the Bean Settlement was held on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. We had a good crowd and everyone enjoyed themselves. A badge was handed out which told the approximate beginning of the church up to now with a picture of the church. It was to be a memory for folks to enjoy.
The annual Philip and Melinda Combs reunion at Janet Shingleton’s home on Aug. 28, 2022 was well attended. The food was delicious and the fellowship was wonderful. Mark your calendars as it’s always the 4th Sunday in August.
On Sept. 4, 2022, the Bethel Baptist Church had a 150-year celebration with guest speakers, a delicious meal, special music, and a slideshow of pictures along with the history of the church. A nice crowd attended and all enjoyed the great time of fellowship.
Looks like rain here this afternoon, but fall is in the air. Winter is on its way so we can enjoy fall first.
Yours truly and Burl and Donna went to Capon Bridge on Sunday. We celebrated J.J. Charlton’s birthday. Sure did enjoy my afternoon and I think everyone there did too. I learned some history from long ago. Happy Birthday Great Grandson!
Some of us from Kirby Unit #134 attended the American Legion Auxiliary Fall Work Shop in Bridgeport on Saturday, Sept. 10. Amanda Ruckman and I enjoyed the meeting. Our driver, Tina Ruckman, went with us. Savanna Kauffman from Martinsburg Unit #14 is this year’s Department President of the American Legion Auxiliary for 2022-2023. It was a great weekend seeing old friends and making new ones, working for all our veterans that served and are still serving to keep our country free.
Today marks 21 years since 911; a day we as Americans will never forget. A day we must honor all the brave people that lost their lives and pray for all the families. America is the home of the Free and the Brave.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed camping at Canaan Valley. They also enjoyed a visit from Tammy and Ivan Dove while they were up there. All enjoyed a delicious breakfast at the Canaan Valley Lodge.
Happy Birthday to Grandson, Joseph Charlton, today Sept. 11 and we wish you many more.
Anyone that has news to share, please call Holly Simmons or I. Until next time, stay safe, enjoy, and God Bless.
