This week, we are highlighting some of the most memorable events, big and small, from 2022 and take a look back at some of our favorite images of the year.
But the big events and the little ones — and all those in between — are about people, the people we pass every day and yet often don’t know.
Here’s a final roll call of friends and neighbors we’re glad we had the chance to tell you about this year, some for the last time.
Final tributes
For those who left us in 2022:
Jim Mayhew, who made an impact in the community with more than just selling cars, but service as well
Rich Rogers, Romney’s consummate wildlife professional in the DNR world
Jimmy Billmeyer, who lost his life in a “freak” racing accident in March
Howard “Pops” Evans, who passed away after a Capon Bridge cycling accident during a benefit ride in May
Joe Pancione, a dad, a husband and a passionate citizen who helped shape the Hampshire County fair into what it is today
Michelle Stum, a 7th-grader who lost her life this summer while swimming in Levels, rocking the Jersey Mountain community
Dr. Nabal Giron, whose warmth permeated the small town of Romney and left a lasting impression on his former patients, friends and family
Neighbors who made a mark
Alex Spencer, who traveled to Kentucky in January to help those ravaged by the devastating tornadoes in the western part of the state.
Trista Steinemann, the HHS student who became the Potomac District’s 1st-ever female Eagle Scout at the beginning of the year
Kaylie Hall, the freshman wrestler who made HHS history as the state meet’s outstanding athlete
Jenn Lockwood, the face behind the vibrant murals in Capon Bridge – who brought the title of “Artist of the Year” back home to Hampshire
Judy Iser, who braved an earthquake while bringing aid, faith and free dental care to families in Guatemala in February
Zander and Ziva, the 3-year-old and 8-year-old from Springfield that played a crucial role in rescuing their 16-month-old sister Thea from drowning
Lucy Whetzel, a 92-year-old mom of 6 and a grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma who’s the backbone of her family due to her faith and strength
Tori Veach, Holly Kaiser, Justin Combs and Kasey Mowery, the 4 Hampshire-native WVU nursing grads who aimed to bring their expertise to healthcare here
James Hardwick, Capon Bridge Middle School’s former music teacher who left in the spring to direct the Wake Forest University symphony
Bhavana Society, High View’s Buddhist monastery and meditation center, which celebrated 40 years in Hampshire County in May
Audree Carpenter, the Shepherd University student who brought her loving ministry to Zambia in the spring
Mike Wardian, a runner whose summer consisted of jogging all the way from Sacramento, Calif. to the Atlantic Ocean – right through Hampshire County
Lexi Whetzel, the Outstanding Teen winner at the 2021 fair, who also brought home the “Spirit Award” at the state competition in June – as well as placing in the top 5
Clayton Burch, the former State Superintendent, who, in August, traded suits and Charleston for a beard and Romney in his new role as WVSDB Superintendent
Officers Brian Kerling and James Smith, who strapped up this year to become Romney’s bike patrol
Greg Kesner, whose long career in law enforcement in the county has shifted as he stepped into the role as magistrate this summer
The Coyle siblings, Patrick, Nathan and Marissa, whose shared passion for physical therapy has created a unique bond between them
Richard D. Kesner, who took the phrase “dress the part” to a new level as he dyed his beard camo, just in time for hunting season
Cpl. Zachary Godlove, a PRO officer whose personality and passion is a “perfect fit” for Capon Bridge Middle School
Brett Fuller, a Hampshire grad who collaborated with country artist Tyler Childers for Childers’ latest 3-part album, “Can I Take My Dogs to Heaven?”-- and who made it back to Romney just in time for Homecoming
Lori Gunter, who was diagnosed with breast cancer this year and who advocates knowing and listening to your own body
Joyce Tennant, who told her story about the damage done to her Florida house in the wake of Hurricane Ian earlier this fall
Elleigh Coleman and Ryan Quick, HHS seniors whose lifelong 4-H involvement peaked at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga. around Thanksgiving.
Dr. Audreanna James, a Capon Bridge native who returned to Hampshire to practice OMT (osteopathic manipulative treatment) at the hospital on Sunrise Summit
Mary Alice Blizzard, the Romney resident who celebrated her 102nd birthday in December, attributing her many years to healthy eating, an active lifestyle and a loving environment
The Cook family of Augusta, who shared their struggles with running their antique business online in a rural area – as well as balancing the needs of their family
