What you need to know to face summer’s heat
Summer landed wetly in Hampshire County last week, and things will probably get warmer before they cool off into the breezy days of early fall. Are you, your family and your pets ready for the impending heat wave?
Here are some precautions and useful information to consider this season– from pet safety to heat stroke symptoms to numbers to call in an emergency – as you enjoy these sunny summer days.
YOU AND THE KIDS
Be smart outdoors
Summer is a time for vacation, fun and taking advantage of the Great Outdoors. During the peak of the hot season, though, it’s important to be smart when venturing outside.
If you and your kids are playing outside, be mindful of the time; try to avoid activities that place you in direct sunlight during the hottest time of day – between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wearing loose, light clothing will help your body stay cool, and, of course, remember to hydrate yourself and your kids during frequent water breaks.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises that folks working or playing out in the heat should drink 1 cup (8 oz.) of water every 15-20 minutes. A regular-sized plastic water bottle contains 16.9 oz., so that would be approximately 1 bottle every hour. Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective at hydrating your body than large amounts of water infrequently.
Anytime you and your family spend time outdoors this summer, be sure to apply sunscreen. Throughout the day, reapply that sunscreen, and consider wearing a hat to protect your face from the sun’s rays.
Finally, this is the time of year where your time outside at barbecues, the river, the lake or the beach might include a little bit of alcohol consumption. Be aware that the sun and heat exposure can heighten the effects of alcohol, so please drink responsibly.
PERSONAL SAFETY
Heat-related illnesses and their symptoms
Two of the top heat-related diseases that might rear their ugly head this summer are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, weakness, skin that’s cold, pale or clammy, a weak pulse, fainting or vomiting. If you or someone around you is demonstrating any of these symptoms, there are a few courses of action.
First, move to a cooler location – indoors, if possible, or at least out of direct sunlight. Lie down and loosen your clothing, and apply cool, wet cloths to your bare skin. Sip – don’t chug – water. If you’ve vomited and it continues, seek medical help.
Heat stroke will look a little different than heat exhaustion. Someone with heat stroke will have an extremely high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), hot, red skin, a rapid and strong pulse and they might even be unconscious.
Call 911 immediately – heat stroke is a medical emergency.
While sunburn isn’t a medical emergency, it’s important to know how to prevent it and treat it, since it’s a fairly common summer ailment. Sunburn symptoms include red, warm and tender skin, sun fever and blistering.
The CDC says the pain from sunburn is worse up to 48 hours after exposure, and peeling will likely begin between 3 and 8 days afterwards.
Topical treatments can include moisturizing cream, aloe or 1% hydrocortisone cream, which are all sold over the counter.
PET SAFETY
Keep ‘em cool
A general rule to remember: if it is too hot for you outside, it’s even hotter for your pet.
Prioritizing shade and cold water can keep your pets safe during these blazing, summer days.
When you bring your friends along for errands, make sure you’re parked under shade and avoid leaving the windows closed if the outside temperature is above 70 degrees. The temperature inside a car on a 70-degree day can rise to 89 degrees in 10 minutes, and 104 degrees in only 30 minutes.
If your pet is showing signs of a heat stroke (heavy panting that doesn’t subside, a dark-red tongue, weakness, hyper-salivation and vomiting), immediately apply cool water to the abdomen, ears and footpads. You can also wrap them in a cold, wet towel or submerge them in a tub of cool water. Avoid pouring ice water, as it can shock them.
Even if your pet seems to have cooled down, it is recommended to take them to the clinic as soon as possible. When a pet’s internal temperature rises above 106 (for cats) or 108 (for dogs), they will start to suffer irreparable organ damage.
It is also important to remember the temperature of the sidewalk when walking your pets; sizzling asphalt can burn their paw pads.
SUMMER DRIVING
Before you go
• Check your vehicle for fluid levels — and make it more than just an oil check. Remember brake, automatic transmission and power steering fluids too. Don’t forget to have your windshield wiper levels full.
• Check your tire pressure. Tires lose 1 psi (pound per square inch) of pressure for every 10 degrees the temperature rises. That means your tires may run a little flatter and make the car fill sluggish in summer unless you inflate them a bit more. But be careful. Over-inflated tires wear out faster.
• Make sure you have necessities with you for a safe trip. The musts on the National Highway Transportation Administration’s suggest listed are a cell phone and charger, first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, tire pressure gauge, jack, food, drinking water, your medicines and extra windshield washer fluid.
Some other items to be extra prepared are flares and a white flag, work gloves and a change of clothes, basic repair tools and some duct tape (for temporarily repairing a hose leak), water and paper towels for cleaning up, maps (OK, GPS), and emergency blankets, towels and coats.
• Take a look at the weather forecast for where you’re heading.
• Find out what road conditions are. Wv511.org posts conditions and has cameras on key intersections and stretches of highways.
On the road
Buckle up. It’s the law in West Virginia for anyone in the front seat and anyone under 18 in the back seat.
If your vehicle breaks down, pull off the road and turn on your hazard flashers. Remain with your vehicle.
Make sure your headlights are on if your wipers are and slow down during rainstorms.
Be ready to stop for construction and drive slowly through construction zones.
HOME PREP
Keeping it chill
Some tips for keeping your air conditioning in the best shape and keeping your home comfortable:
• Make sure that your air filter is clean and ready to go. Most filters need to be replaced every 90 days.
• Keep visible areas around the indoor and outdoor components of your system totally free from debris and clutter (about 2 feet of free space around each component).
• Turn off water to the furnace humidifier; you’ll switch it back on in the fall.
• Open up windows whenever you can to let in a fresh breeze and get stuffy air out. If the day is already too hot, think about opening them overnight for good sleeping.
(Don’t forget to keep your AC off while you do it so you don’t overtax the system.)
STORM PREP
Are you stocked up?
If your home loses power — especially for an extended period of time — having the right food on hand can keep you healthy and safe. A body that’s working to keep cool expends more energy so residents would need to stay hydrated and maintain a high caloric intake.
Canned goods and non-perishable items are the best foods to have since they do not require refrigeration.
Canned meats like tuna, chicken, Spam and Vienna sausages could be a good meat source while canned vegetables and canned milk can also provide excellent nutrients.
Food items like crackers and other lasting products can also help homeowners during a power outage.
Water is key and Gatorade, while high in sugar, also provides a boost of electrolytes. In the event of an outage, avoid sodas; they dehydrate because of their high sodium content.
WHERE TO GO
Beat the heat at cool hangouts
If you’re in need of refuge from the sun, there are a few options that might chill you out a little bit.
For one, stop and get a sweet treat at either the Kettle Stop, Hanging Rocks, Sprinkles on Top or Dairy Queen for ice cream. You might forget about soaring temperatures once you take your first bite.
The Romney pool is closed this season, but Hampshire County is home to several rivers. There is ample opportunity during the warmer months to take advantage of the activities on the water.
Be mindful of floating, boat and general river safety, dress appropriately and enjoy what the Mountain State has to offer.
WEATHER FORECASTS
Know the lingo
Pay attention to the different storm notifications that come from the National Weather Service or local emergency agencies.
A watch means be prepared. It will typically be issued for a large area over a period of several hours.
A warning means take action. The severe weather is happening or about to happen. Warnings typically cover a small, specific area over periods of an hour or less.
The National Weather service issues watches and warnings for:
• Severe thunderstorms — the potential of large hail or damaging winds
• Flash flooding — Heavy rainfall in a period of generally less than 6 hours that can push rivers out of their banks or swamp roads.
• Tornados — A watch is issued if conditions are ripe. A warning will be issued if a funnel cloud has been sighted, either by eye or by radar. o
IF YOU NEED HELP
Who to call, click
• Springfield Rescue Squad: 304-822-7594
