Rick Hillenbrand Pack 32
After a 2-year hiatus due to Covid-19, 10 members and leaders (plus 1 infant) from Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 went to resident camp at Heritage Reservation’s Cub Scout-focused Camp Independence July 8-11.
This year’s summer camp theme was sea adventures with much of the staff dressing the part as pirates, meal times accompanied by sea shanties, dancing pirates and the requisite pirate jokes.
Located 90 minutes northwest of Romney in Farmington, Pa., this was, for most of the pack, their 1st visit to Camp Independence, so once the pack had set up in their John Paul Jones campsite, they were given a guided tour by a camp staff member that included a stop by the waterfront on Lake Courage for swim testing.
For the most part the weather was beautiful, but overnight Friday the campers were awakened to the sound of rain, which was occasionally rather hard, falling on their tents.
After the morning flag ceremony and a warm breakfast the Scouts were split into 2 groups with the older, rising 5th-grade, Scouts headed off to shooting sports starting with “action archery,” while the younger Scouts went to sports, Scout-craft and disability awareness.
As could be expected, shooting sports such as pellet guns, BB shooting, archery and slingshots were amongst the most popular events. Other activities included rock wall climbing, bouldering, Scout-craft, BMX bike riding, and of course swimming and watercraft.
Certainly, one of the high points for Sadie Fields was her earning her “swimmer’s” rating on Sunday, which allowed her to take out a single-person kayak on the lake, while Den Leader Andrea Fields and Scout Braeya Long paddled in a double kayak.
A well-known fisherman (at least within Pack 32), Ethan Stokes came to camp prepared with his own fishing gear, and through persistence was able to have some success. No camping trip would be complete without a campfire; the camp provided both opening and closing campfires, while the pack had its own in-site campfire Saturday night.
Additional Pack 32 members attending summer camp were Scouts Gage Fields and Archer Long, Den Chief Ace Thompson from BSA Scout Troop 76, Den Leader Brittany Long, Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand, parent Alex Long and future Scout Axely Long.
Cub Scout Pack 32 remains on its summer schedule until school restarts, but until then is planning many activities including participating in both the Hampshire County Fair and Peach Festival parades, attending Del Grosso’s Park and Laguna Splash and Winchester Speedway.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield-Green Spring and Slanesville and new members are always welcome.
Families with youth entering grades K through 5 interested in joining Pack 32 can do so either online by going to my.bsa.us or by completing a paper application. For more information, call or text Committee Chair Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
