July opens with a Romney sunrise at 5:52 a.m. and an 8:49 p.m. sunset. The sun is in Gemini through July 12, then shifts into Cancer through the end of July. The month ends with a 6:13 a.m. sunrise and an 8:29 p.m. sunset.
The Earth is farthest from the sun in the afternoon of July 4, at 94.5 million miles, or about 8-and-1/3 light minutes. This paradoxical situation (max distance from the sun) and strong solar radiation can be explained by tilt of the Earth’s polar axis.
In early summer, our north axis is tipped towards the sun, causing the sun’s high track across the sky (peaking at 73 degrees in the South) and long sunlight hours (nearly 15 hours).
In early winter, our north axis is tipped away from the sun (reaches only 28 degrees in the South) and short sunlight hours (about 9-1/3 hours). At the start of fall and spring, the sun peaks at 50 degrees altitude in the South in midday and shines for about 12 hours.
Our full moons occur every 29.5 days as the moon orbits the Earth and the sun lights up the entire near side of the moon. The full moons were special events to ancient folk as they based their calendars on the moon.
Almost every month had a full moon, except for a rare month with 2 full moons (called a ‘blue moon’). The ancients noted that women’s pregnancies lasted for 9 lunar months, causing some of them to think them that the moon fathered children. Women were cautioned to avoid going out on moonlit nights.
The 2 biggest planets, Jupiter and Saturn are closest to the Earth in July on the 14th and 20th respectively.
The closeness of the 2 dates tells us that the 2 planets are on the same side of the sun. They are both in the star group Sagittarius, low in the late southern evening sky.
Jupiter is a very bright point of light, outshining all night stars. To the left of Jupiter is the pale planet Saturn, being about twice as far as Jupiter.
With a telescope you can see tiny points of light near Jupiter, which are the planet’s large moons that change their positions nightly. With a telescope magnifying 40 times, you can see Saturn’s rings, wrapped tightly around the planet. The rings are 21 of Earth’s diameters across.
The brilliant planet Venus is now in the 4:30 a.m. eastern dawn. On July 12, Venus appears close to the bright star Aldebaran (of Taurus). On July 17, Venus and Aldebaran are joined by the half full morning moon.
On July 20, the moon shifts from the morning to the evening side of the sun — New Moon, the start of a new lunar cycle. On July 27, the moon has grown to half full in the southwest evening sky.
Along the moon’s lighted left edge, the sun there is rising, lighting the raised crater rims while the surrounding low areas are in darkness. So in late July, you can get some great views of the moon’s surface with a telescope.
For a good current monthly evening sky chart, go to Telescope.com, the website of the Orion Telescope and Binoculars. There you can print a good sky chart showing the brighter stars and planets.
