October opens with a Romney dawn on 6:15 a.m., sunrise at 7:10 a.m., midday at 1:05 p.m., sunset at 6:58 p.m., dusk ending at 7:56 p.m., with 11 hours and 47 minutes of sunlight. The sun is in Virgo nearly all month long.
On Oct. 31, dawn starts at 6:43 p.m., sunrise is 7:42 a.m., midday is 12:59 p.m., sunset is 6:15 p.m., twilight is 7:15 a.m., and daylight lasts 10 hours and 33 minutes In October, we lose 1 hour and 14 minutes of daily sunlight.
The moon is full on Oct. 1, rising shortly after sunset and staying in view all through the night. This is the Harvest Moon offering extra moonlight for the next few evenings. For the moon’s orbit is at a low angle to the eastern horizon, reducing the usual 50-minute delay in rising to a half hour, so colonial farmers had an extra hour to gather their crops before it got too dark.
There is a similar effect for the next full moon, which occurs on Oct. 31. On the evening of Oct. 2, the planet Mars will appear just above the moon. The moon will move into the late evening sky in the following nights.
On Oct. 5, the moon will appear below the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, star cluster. On Oct. 6, the moon will appear near the bright star Aldebaran, the Bull’s eye.
On Oct. 10, the morning moon will appear half full in the southern dawn. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the crescent moon will appear above the brilliant planet Venus in the eastern dawn.
On Oct. 16, the moon will shift from the morning to the evening side of the sun. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the moon will appear below the bright planet Jupiter and the planet Saturn (to left of Jupiter).
On Friday, Oct. 23, the evening moon will appear half full (right side lit up). Along the moon’s lighted left edge, sunlight is illuminating the raised crater rims, providing great views of the moon’s craters with a telescope.
On Thursday evening, Oct. 29, the moon will appear below and to the left of the planet Mars. On Saturday evening, Oct. 31, the moon will be full, rising as the sun sets.
This second full moon of the month is called a “blue moon,” which occurs about once every 3 years.
October is Mars’ month as the orange planet passes the Earth on the outside. On Oct. 6, Mars will be 39.1 million miles away, so its light takes 3.5 minutes to reach Earth. Mars has an oval shaped orbit so its closest distance to the Earth varies from 35 million to 62 million miles.
Mars’ thin atmosphere prevents its surface from being clearly seen from Earth so Martian orbiters have allowed us to see its volcanoes, canyons, polar caps and river beds. Early in Mars’ history, Mars had large amounts of water, which had evaporated into space because of Mars’ weak magnetic field and low surface gravity.
