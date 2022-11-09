ROMNEY — The motto of Lions International is “We serve.” The local Romney Lions Club does just that. And we do so in various ways. Most are familiar with the way in which Lions assist with eye exams and providing eyeglasses. But we serve in other ways within the Romney community.
The Romney Lions Club has entered into a partnership with the WV Children’s Home Society located off of Sioux Lane. At every other meeting we bring items that the residents and Home in general can use: school supplies, backpacks, suit cases, etc. Additionally we give funds on a monthly basis.
