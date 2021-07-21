Westernport Baptist installs carillon
The belfry chamber high in the steeple of the brown brick First Baptist Church of Westernport had been silent since the original rusted cast iron bell broke long ago and fell from its cradle.
Now, an anonymous donor has provided the church funding to install a digital carillon, replicating the sound of English cast bronze bells.
First Baptist Church of Westernport holds Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.,
Delray Christian resumes children’s service
The children’s ministry at Delray Christian Church is restarting this Sunday, June 20, following a year of pandemic.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with “J.A.M.” (Jesus And Me) during the morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Delray Christian Church is at 6619 Texas Road, off Route 29 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.