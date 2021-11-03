Focus on Faith
ROMNEY — The Church of the Nazarene, on the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place in Romney, had its beginning in a tent revival meeting held in August 1943 with evangelist H.B. Huffman.
During that meeting, a number of people were converted and on Aug. 29, the church was organized. The 10 charter members included Harriet Davis, Anna Merle DeHaven, Manuel DeHaven, Mary Hines, Vivian Hott, Earl Poland, Goedetta Poland, Martha Poland, Raymond Poland and Betty Mae Thorns.
A pledge of $387 was made for the building of a new church, with $55 cash received at that time.
In April 1950, 2 lots were purchased for $1,200 and the basement portion of the present building was constructed.
A few years later a parsonage was built next to the church. In 1968, the sanctuary was competed and a dedication service took place on June 2 with District Superintendent Dr. H.H. Hendershot as the speaker.
By April 1990, the church had the privilege of dedicating its new educational and fellowship center, a 32-foot by 60-foot building that cost around $150,000.
It was dedicated in the memory of the Rev. Ronnie Shingleton, who was an associate pastor of the church for many years. His dedication and positive influence upon the youth of the church was inspirational. General Superintendent Raymond Hurn was speaker for that service.
The pastors have been Lester Fahringer, Robert Thomas, Preston Sprecher, Virgil Radcliff, William Conner, Edward Hastie, Gerald Cale, Herman Whitby, H. Doyle Smith, Douglas Gonzales, Joseph Metzler, Jamie Pettit, Ron DiCiolla and Gary Smith, who left last month to answer a call in Clarksburg.
The Church of the Nazarene exists to be a positive influence for holiness of heart and life. Its mission is to reach the lost with great gospel message that Jesus saves, sanctifies and satisfies the spiritual longing of every heart.
Perhaps for the 1st time in church history, locally at least, the Romney Assembly of God took part in a combined baptismal service at the Nazarene church in 2012.
In August 2018, the Romney Church of the Nazarene observed its 75th anniversary.
