CHARLESTON — Childcare providers in West Virginia can now identify themselves as friendly to breastfeeding.
The initiative, created in partnership between DHHR’s Division of Early Care and Education, WIC (the West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children), KEYS 4 HealthyKids and the West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance, is a voluntary program open to all licensed childcare centers, registered facilities and family childcare providers.
The Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care designation is designed to support childcare providers in offering critical support for breastfeeding mothers, who often return to work during their baby’s first year of life with limited or no support. The American Academy of Pediatrics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommend exclusive breastfeeding the 1st 6 months of life with continued breastfeeding through the 1st year as complementary foods are added.
Providers participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program will receive meal reimbursement when mothers breastfeed at the center or provide pumped breastmilk for feeding their infants.
To achieve this designation, a facility must complete the a program called 10 Steps for Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care Centers. The steps, which do not need to be completed consecutively. Childcare providers can learn more and apply online for the Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care designation at www.wvit.org/breastfeeding-friendly-child-care-designation/.
