After 175 years, the heart of Romney goes up in smoke
The “heart of the campus,” as one former superintendent called WVSDB’s Administration Building, was soaked in 176 years of history.
It was the original home of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, but its lineage dates back farther, to 1846 as the Romney Classical Institute.
The building’s architecture and role alone are enough to emblazon it in Romney’s history, but the interior held rich treasures too, collections of antiques and gifts through the decades.
“So much of the WVSDB history is gone and cannot be replaced,” lamented Jane McBride, the schools’ superintendent from 1997 to 2007.
Being a Romney resident, she did not live in the superintendent’s residence on the 2nd floor, but she led a restoration of the building.
For a decade, it had been used only for social events and occasional overnight guests until McBride began her project, assisted by staff and students.
Contemporary style carpet was removed to reveal beautiful hardwood floors beneath, a school history written in 2004 says. Antique furniture was discovered in storage, dusted off and put back in use.
It became a showcase for campus and the community, displaying items on loan from employees and several collections donated by the estate of Anna Dale Volkin after her death in 2000.
Volkin, whose mother taught at WVSDB, was a teacher herself and an avid collector.
Her bequest included a huge collection of Department 56 Dickens Christmas Village buildings, dozens of Royal Copenhagen plates, Lenox plates, a sizable collection of German-made Goebel tree hangings, a large nativity made of stained glass and a collection of Byers Choice figurines.
Much of that was on display at Christmas open houses over the last 20 years.
Easter would bring out a display of another Volkin donations, characters of Beatrix Potter’s “Tales of Peter Rabbit.”
Lynn Boyer served as superintendent from 2011 until her retirement in 2016.
“We did our daily work there; but we also knew, as we walked through its halls and offices, that we were keepers of the school and community history,” she said.
The Neoclassical building with its Doric columns looked much different when the Romney Literary Society built it in 1846, after the Virginia Legislature approved establishment of a “seminary of learning” near Romney.
To be called the Classical Institute, it covered a much smaller footprint.
The Civil War interrupted education in 1861 and devastated Romney, which changed hands a reported 56 times over 4 years and lost 125 young men’s lives.
When the new state of West Virginia began looking for a home for a new school for the deaf, dumb and blind in 1870, the Literary Society reformed and offered its campus, with adjoining parcels also included.
The needs of the initial 25 students and staff — which quickly grew to 75 — prompted construction of a 3rd story as well as north and south wings over the next 2 years.
A pupils’ dining room and chapel were added in 1875.
The north wing got an eastern section in 1891-92, an addition that was razed in 1959.
Five years later the 3rd floor was razed as well.
In 1901, the WVSDB history says, a hospital was opened over the kitchen and storerooms that had been added a decade earlier.
For the bulk of the 20th century, however, the 2nd floor served as the superintendent’s residence.
That tradition ended when Max Carpenter became superintendent in 1988, but resumed with Boyer in 2011 and Martin Keller Jr., who followed her from 2016 to 2018.
“It was a beautiful landmark and I enjoyed my 2 years in the house,” Keller said.
By 2021, structural problems were apparent. The school’s 10-year facilities plan, adopted by the State Board of Education last March, included three-quarters of a million dollars to repair the foundation and the original part of the building.
To accommodate the work, WVSDB planned to move its administrative offices to Seaton Hall, presumably for a year or 2.
But the state Department of Education decided just months later to move administrators out of the building and into the academic building immediately.
A revised facilities plan that was approved in the fall did not mention any funds for rehabilitating the Administration Building.
That might have been because the state had different plans for the iconic building, situated on a curve in Main Street.
Delegate Ruth Rowan, in a tribute to the building, said unannounced plans were afoot to turn the building into a tourism and history center, celebrating much of the boxed-up collections stored within.
Now, all of that is lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.