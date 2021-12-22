It always feels good to give to others. This time of the year especially, our heart overflows with joy when giving a unique, heartfelt present. Often, they make a lasting impression on both the giver and the receiver. These gifts support our local artists as well as our community. Discover the many businesses in Capon Bridge when shopping for gifts this holiday season.
News From The River House:. The River House will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In addition, they will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Mon. Dec. 27, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Registration is required and you must pay online. Classes will be held indoors in the café (masks optional). This is an all-level practice designed to help the body and mind.
Now thru Dec. 31, Quilt Show: Experience the artistry of local quilters while viewing their creations in The River House Gallery. All pieces are for sale and make great Christmas gifts. Don’t miss this opportunity to be dazzled by the awesome art created in quilted patterns and creative designs.
Sat. Jan. 8, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.: This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Effective Mon. Jan. 3, the library hours will be open Mon. thru Thurs., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Library would like to thank everyone who came out for the Light Up Capon Bridge festivities. The Christmas Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Tree Forest were very popular and sure to make a return appearance next year.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library needs 60-watt light bulbs, tall kitchen trash bags, Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes.
The Library continues to be the drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are always needed for the food pantry. H.C .Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
New Books: “A Little Hope” by Ethan Joella; “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly; “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver; “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson; “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury; “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan; “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny; “Met Her Match” by Jude Deveraux; “Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver and “Verity” by Colleen Hoover.
Wed. Jan. 19, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion will be, “The Affair” by Danielle Steel.
Community Events:
The 9th Annual Festival of Lights is on at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta thru Jan. 1. This dazzling display of lights includes musical accompaniment available thru your radio. Just drive thru the park and enjoy the 230 displays, which include a huge Santa Train in the center of the park. This is a free event; open daily from 5:30-10 p.m.
Wed. Dec. 22, 29 and Jan. 5, NA Meeting, 6:30 pm, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Fri. Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., Living Waters of Capon Bridge, 155 Capon School St., 7 p.m.
Mon. Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Dec. 30, Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Jan. 3, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Tues. Jan. 11, Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall. To be added to the agenda, contact the office by Friday before the meeting.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid-19 vaccination appointments.
